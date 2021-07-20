STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Human Library a growth experience -- check me out

Am I always the last to hear about really cool ideas? Where have I been? And more pressing is why didn’t my friends and I think of it? Why does Denmark always have to invent some of the best things and start the best movements?
They certainly stepped up to invent the pure yeast for beer to end the beer disease that was plaguing the country years before it’s 1887 introduction. It changed the industry and beer makers everywhere were grateful.
The invention of the zipper was no small contribution to the world and then there is Legos for heaven’s sake. What more do I need to say?
Let’s not forget Hygge, which isn’t even so much of a word or invention as a feeling. It’s anything that makes you feel comfortable, cozy, or content. It could be slippers, a good book and a cup of tea. It could be a long conversation with a friend sitting by the fire. But they thought of it, practice it, and shared it with other counties willing to experience such bliss.
Another concept, that started in Denmark and has spread around the world, is the Human Library. Created in Copenhagen in 2000, by Ronni Abergel, his brother Dany and their colleagues Asma Mouna and Christoffer Erichsen, this idea started as a four-day event and turned into a worldwide movement. Starting with more than 50 different “published” people, participants were invited to borrow a person as an open book.
A Muslim, a journalist, fans of rival football clubs, a policeman and many others were among those first stories and thousands more have been added around the globe since then. If we see certain types of people as thieves or lazy or dangerous, and then have an opportunity to meet someone from that particular group, we may realize “not all.” We may see a different side of a person, religion, issue or belief.
As a global, innovative and hands-on learning platform, the idea is to share stories and create understanding. The unique part is that the stories are live people who will meet face to face or via Zoom and share personal and sometimes taboo topics to allow an opportunity for the “reader” to unjudge. There are many ways to represent information, but a human being brings the story to life.
Conversations in the form of interviewing or questioning these human books can challenge stereotypes and prejudices and give new meaning to the phrase “don’t judge a book by its cover.” The impact has been far reaching and with Human Libraries all over the world and accessible to all. Comfort zones have been expanded and minds and hearts have been opened.
Want to borrow a refugee? Ever have a heart to heart with a transgender person? Need to check out a veteran, learn more about homeless people, understand Alzheimer’s? There are people who are living with autism, alcoholism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and bipolar disease who can help the borrower abandon stereotypes. Maybe a naturist can open our eyes to the freedom of nudity, and a convert can explain his newfound religious beliefs.
These Human Libraries are in dozens of countries as well as cities across the United States. St. Norbert’s College was the first Wisconsin site to open, and over the past eight years many other sites have followed suit. University of Wisconsin-Madison, as well and Madison Public Library has added this positive approach to promote dialogue, reduce prejudices and encourage understanding. Each provides safe space to speak informally with the people on loan.
Promoting tolerance and understanding in multicultural societies by conversations is the best way to counter the growing divisiveness of our nation.
We don’t need to have a formal, non-profit organization in place to reach out to others and learn their story. We do need a willingness to listen. If this concept moves the needle, ever so slightly…we are making progress.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.