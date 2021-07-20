STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Human Library a growth experience -- check me out

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Muslim, a journalist, fans of rival football clubs, a policeman and many others were among those first stories and thousands more have been added around the globe since then. If we see certain types of people as thieves or lazy or dangerous, and then have an opportunity to meet someone from that particular group, we may realize “not all.” We may see a different side of a person, religion, issue or belief.

As a global, innovative and hands-on learning platform, the idea is to share stories and create understanding. The unique part is that the stories are live people who will meet face to face or via Zoom and share personal and sometimes taboo topics to allow an opportunity for the “reader” to unjudge. There are many ways to represent information, but a human being brings the story to life.

Conversations in the form of interviewing or questioning these human books can challenge stereotypes and prejudices and give new meaning to the phrase “don’t judge a book by its cover.” The impact has been far reaching and with Human Libraries all over the world and accessible to all. Comfort zones have been expanded and minds and hearts have been opened.