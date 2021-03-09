STELLPFLUG COLUMN: I swear I’ve heard it all

Can we all agree we have heard enough f-bombs to last a lifetime? At a time when we have to actively nip bullying and name calling in the bud, our efforts go south as soon as the television is on or any social media is within reading or hearing distance.

What was once taboo in everyday conversation is now ubiquitous. Words used to be weighed and deliberated before sharing. Now words are spewed out in an unfiltered and unmeasured fashion. They are dealt out like some careless game of crazy eights, with emphasis on the “crazy.”

Some of us grew up with a bit of cussing. It may have carried through to our adult lives. Although I wouldn’t make a sailor blush, I have been known to pepper my verbal interactions with an expletive now and then.

As children, Ronnie Butz and I used to play cards on his front porch.

As we discarded a card, we would punctuate our play with anything that came to mind. We would laugh hysterically at our mastery of foul language—told to us years later by his mother. Cursing was our version of naughty without breaking anything. Meanwhile at school we would continue to impress the nuns with our command of the G-rated language we knew to be acceptable.