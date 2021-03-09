STELLPFLUG COLUMN: I swear I’ve heard it all

Swear words just don’t pack the wallop they once did. I swear, I have heard it all and very little shocks me anymore.
There used to be seven words you could never say on television. There used be soap administered to potty mouths when children said anything unacceptable; there used to be lines that were not crossed and envelopes that were not pushed. It appears that is no longer the case.
Remember Scrooge using the phrase “Bah Humbug”? It seemed innocent enough in a book or play as a voiced displeasure by a disgruntled old curmudgeon. It means nonsense or rubbish, or in today’s vernacular, bull****. The words rubbish and nonsense are so sophisticated and civilized, they are a good way to express disbelief or derision. I rarely hear these words, but I hear the other with frequency.
The first time I read on Facebook, “I just had a great weekend with all my bitches,” I was taken aback. A lovely young lady I know was referring to her dearest friends. I had not heard that reference before and instead of being as offended as I was, these friends were posting photos of their great weekend with their dear friend.
I must be in a different generation, because not one of my friends would appreciate being called a female dog. Even though it has become more common place, I wince. Even though it is not one of the seven words.
Can we all agree we have heard enough f-bombs to last a lifetime? At a time when we have to actively nip bullying and name calling in the bud, our efforts go south as soon as the television is on or any social media is within reading or hearing distance.
What was once taboo in everyday conversation is now ubiquitous. Words used to be weighed and deliberated before sharing. Now words are spewed out in an unfiltered and unmeasured fashion. They are dealt out like some careless game of crazy eights, with emphasis on the “crazy.”
Some of us grew up with a bit of cussing. It may have carried through to our adult lives. Although I wouldn’t make a sailor blush, I have been known to pepper my verbal interactions with an expletive now and then.
As children, Ronnie Butz and I used to play cards on his front porch.
As we discarded a card, we would punctuate our play with anything that came to mind. We would laugh hysterically at our mastery of foul language—told to us years later by his mother. Cursing was our version of naughty without breaking anything. Meanwhile at school we would continue to impress the nuns with our command of the G-rated language we knew to be acceptable.
The point is, even as children we knew the when and where of the appropriateness of language choice. Such is not the case in this new world order. Profanity and derogatory terms have replaced articulate sentences. It is used not just in alleys or back porches but in public. It is done on twitter and Facebook, in nightclub acts, and on late night tv talk shows. It is done with as many offensive adjectives as can be used in one breath. And frankly my dear, I don’t know if anyone gives a damn.
It is not just in R-rated movies, and it is not just done by angry teenagers or drunks. It is done by radio hosts, and heads of state. It is an abuse of language and dignity. At the same time, profanity has a way of making people listen.
There are times cussing is almost mandatory. Hammer-to-thumb, foot-to-brakes and sometimes ear-to-news can all bring out a spontaneous blue streak. Other times, it’s not even swearing. Saying you are going to Dam Chicken is not swearing. It’s treating yourself to a meal at a great little restaurant by a dam site.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.