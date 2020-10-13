STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Interruptions plague society

For fans of the “Interrupting Chicken” children’s story, you know how funny little red chicken is when she jumps in to save storybook characters from doing dangerous or silly things. Uncontrolled impulses keep the reader laughing and children love the delightful Interrupting Chicken.
Not all impulse interruptions are funny, some are downright rude. In fact, it could be a newly-named, very-old disease. If there were a name for it, I am sure it would be called “Interruptus Americus.” It is unique to this part of the world, not contracted from our sweet little red chicken, but from a yet unknown source.
Interruptus Americus is a commonly known disease which is endemic among citizens of the United States. It may not be as fatal as COVID-19, but it is certainly diminishing the quality of discourse, relationships, and completion of sentences.
First discovered years ago when one child was diligently reciting the Gettysburg Address with the full attention of the class, another less focused child shouted “Look! A squirrel.” From that moment on, the whole class was redirected and all attention was out the window. There you have it: Interruptus Americus.
Classrooms have had this outbreak in epidemic proportions, but it quickly moved to the workplace, boardrooms and homes of millions. Families began experiencing major contagious effects, especially while dining. For those of you who have ever tried to relay a whole event of the day in one telling at a dinner table, you know what I’m talking about.
Hospitals are interruption breeders. A full night’s sleep is unheard of. With a temperature check at midnight, vitals taken at 2 and 4 a.m., a blood draw at 5 a.m. and professionals arriving at 6 a.m., interruptions take precedence over sleep. The next thing you know it is a shift change and it starts all over again. These however, are interruptions I would welcome if they meant my safety and well-being. Sleep is a small price to pay for that kind of attention. None-the-less, interruptions are well-known in the medical world.
Work places are known for several cases a day. Unless one quarantines oneself from all living beings, one can expect to be exposed. These days, I trust more work is getting done by the sheer nature of the workplace at home. Social distancing has helped, but paper airplanes and deliveries do their share of distracting.
It is not just living cells that spread this virus. Cell phones are created to disrupt any and all flow of conversation, all concentration on paperwork, and definitely any deep thoughts and creative processes.
But getting back to real live people as the carriers, there are some more outright annoying than others. Picture a lunch with a dear friend. Remember lunches with dear friends? You are in the middle of sharing with her your deepest concerns, your latest challenges, your most intimate secrets and up steps a waitress to ask how your food is. You quickly say fine but your lunch partner, formerly best friend, engages in an entire conversation about the salad dressing.
Now you have been double-decked. Once by the waitress, and again by an attention deficit acquaintance who chooses the waitress over you for discourse. This occurs at parties, dinner tables and in meetings with enough regularity to be considered a petulance in our society.
Another example of such pathognomonic behavior is when someone puts a finger up to stop you in mid-sentence to hear a score being announced on the television in a bar. You went there to be alone together and “get away from it all.” Apparently, you didn’t get far enough away.
The second “Interrupting Chicken” book by Ezra Stein is called “The Elephant of Surprise” and in fact, there is an “Element” of surprise that keeps the story charming. Off the pages of these books, there is nothing charming or surprising about the rude and unthoughtful behavior that has led to the new outbreak of Interruptus Americus. Let’s find a vaccine or cure; or at least use that great icon: mute.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
