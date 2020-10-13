STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Interruptions plague society

Hospitals are interruption breeders. A full night’s sleep is unheard of. With a temperature check at midnight, vitals taken at 2 and 4 a.m., a blood draw at 5 a.m. and professionals arriving at 6 a.m., interruptions take precedence over sleep. The next thing you know it is a shift change and it starts all over again. These however, are interruptions I would welcome if they meant my safety and well-being. Sleep is a small price to pay for that kind of attention. None-the-less, interruptions are well-known in the medical world.

Work places are known for several cases a day. Unless one quarantines oneself from all living beings, one can expect to be exposed. These days, I trust more work is getting done by the sheer nature of the workplace at home. Social distancing has helped, but paper airplanes and deliveries do their share of distracting.

It is not just living cells that spread this virus. Cell phones are created to disrupt any and all flow of conversation, all concentration on paperwork, and definitely any deep thoughts and creative processes.