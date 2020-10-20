STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Is accountability out of style?

There was a time, not so long ago, when people were held accountable for their words and actions. Those were the good old days, when there were consequences, not just a smirk as the witnesses to bad behavior look the other way. Now it seems to be a free for all.
The more offensive things get, the fouler, the more insulting; the louder the cheers, the better the ratings, the bigger the headlines.
We do see the occasional example of personalities being held up as examples of bad taste and poor decision making, but more with a sidebar of guffaws and chuckles.
Remember when Kathy Griffin abused free speech when she presented a disturbing image, and she was chastised for it. Bill O’Reilly has had his hand slapped for years of indiscretion and bad judgement, but for the most part he continued to upset the apple cart of decency with a great following, until recently. Few individuals are held to the standard of days gone by, and I miss the decency. It may well be an over the hill concept. It’s a pity our grandchildren won’t have many examples to emulate.
It does make me wonder about all those indiscretions that have been overlooked or even snickered at. I don’t remember anyone being jailed or loosing jobs when they hung effigies of President Barack Obama in Florida and Georgia. There were no consequences. In fact, there were lots of comments online to do much worse to him, his wife, daughters and his whole race.
That indiscriminate display of expression has always been applauded. The support is evident in the repetition of what can only be perceived as inappropriate and cruel. Burning a Quran or a Bible is offensive and disgusting. Religious and racial and sexual slurs, threats, and the open displays of hatred that have gone mainstream are commonplace. Without so much as a pause, ugly things have been penned, photohopped and cartooned, none of which I would repeat in print.
In my opinion, I don’t see decency becoming a standard of behavior anytime soon. This will only occur when everyone is held to the same standard. The unraveling of civility makes me angry, sad and disgusted, all at the same time.
My seminars are primarily focused on human behavior and communications, and I never pass up an opportunity to teach—some would say preach—about accountability. Learning to follow up opinions with facts is the responsible thing to do in business and personal relationships.
I will be the first to admit that in my columns there are reaches for humor with exaggeration. I love to use superlatives for fun. I learned it from my granddaughter who informed me it was 1,000 degrees one day and so hot they could fry an egg on the driveway. I don’t expect anyone to believe me when I use silly exaggerations, just as we don’t believe a 5-year-old granddaughter when she says that I am 23-years-old.
The point is, my opinion doesn’t directly affect the world as we know it, and my statements aren’t going to start a third world war.
People who use superlatives and exaggerations in positions of power and influence are simply lying. Therein lies the danger.
I may write about travel, and relationships and circuses and compost and use metaphors and analogies. I find it to be a diversion from the pathetic path we have come down when it comes to human decency in discourse. Redirecting our attention from the elephant in the room is practically a full-time job.
These varied and light-hearted topics keep my mind off headlines and keep my body from catapulting itself off the highest building nearby—which, as I’ve said before, wouldn’t have much impact where I live.
I have to refer back to my favorite scientist on this. When Neil deGrasse Tyson said, “I dream of a world where the truth is what shapes people’s politics, rather than politics shaping what people think is true,” I say amen.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!