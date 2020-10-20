STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Is accountability out of style?

There was a time, not so long ago, when people were held accountable for their words and actions. Those were the good old days, when there were consequences, not just a smirk as the witnesses to bad behavior look the other way. Now it seems to be a free for all.

The more offensive things get, the fouler, the more insulting; the louder the cheers, the better the ratings, the bigger the headlines.

We do see the occasional example of personalities being held up as examples of bad taste and poor decision making, but more with a sidebar of guffaws and chuckles.

Remember when Kathy Griffin abused free speech when she presented a disturbing image, and she was chastised for it. Bill O’Reilly has had his hand slapped for years of indiscretion and bad judgement, but for the most part he continued to upset the apple cart of decency with a great following, until recently. Few individuals are held to the standard of days gone by, and I miss the decency. It may well be an over the hill concept. It’s a pity our grandchildren won’t have many examples to emulate.