STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Is COVID over yet?

If you have a granddaughter who asks her parents with some frequency, “Is COVID over yet?” you know how frustrating this has all become. Whether she asks to voice her concern or display her sense of humor by teasing her parents, it’s still a question that gives us all pause.

If only her parents could say, “Yes, Virginia COVID is over!” Alas, such is not the case. And now we’ll never know if this could all have been avoided, because we never gave it our best shot. In fact, some people still haven’t even gotten a shot.

I too have been asking if it’s over yet. The answer has been a resounding, “NO!” from every reliable source I can find. We don’t know when, we are not even sure how, but we do know there is enough blame to go around from everyone, mostly China. But how do we explain all that to a young child who is waiting patiently to go over to her friend’s house without a mask.

I know half of you never stopped going over to friends’ houses, and half of you think it’s silly for children to wear masks and half of you have been living free of guidelines and rules and recommendations. Statistically you probably will not contract the virus that has kept the other half closely following rules and regulations. Statistically you have been the lucky ones.