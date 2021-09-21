STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Is COVID over yet?

If you have a granddaughter who asks her parents with some frequency, “Is COVID over yet?” you know how frustrating this has all become. Whether she asks to voice her concern or display her sense of humor by teasing her parents, it’s still a question that gives us all pause.
If only her parents could say, “Yes, Virginia COVID is over!” Alas, such is not the case. And now we’ll never know if this could all have been avoided, because we never gave it our best shot. In fact, some people still haven’t even gotten a shot.
I too have been asking if it’s over yet. The answer has been a resounding, “NO!” from every reliable source I can find. We don’t know when, we are not even sure how, but we do know there is enough blame to go around from everyone, mostly China. But how do we explain all that to a young child who is waiting patiently to go over to her friend’s house without a mask.
I know half of you never stopped going over to friends’ houses, and half of you think it’s silly for children to wear masks and half of you have been living free of guidelines and rules and recommendations. Statistically you probably will not contract the virus that has kept the other half closely following rules and regulations. Statistically you have been the lucky ones.
The ones who are begging their families to get vaccinated from their death beds, the ones who have been working day and night in emergency rooms and intensive care units, might beg to differ with your choice.
What does this all mean? It means there will be a much smaller group of wedding guests at my niece’s wedding. Cousins choose wisely when they don’t travel with small children and health care workers know all too well, they shouldn’t be attending large group functions, and will have to quarantine before returning to assist those unvaccinated and vulnerable patients.
Does that mean the vaccine doesn’t work? Hardly. It means we’re alive to make these choices. It means it could have been and still could be worse during these perilous months. Does it mean we will continue to be divided and therefore just wait it out? Maybe it means that it will be years before this particular virus is under control. In the meantime, individual choices will kill some, permanently damage others and pass over some altogether.
For some people there will be birthday parties limited to outdoors and children wearing masks. Movie theaters may remain half full and theaters might continue to miss out on their maximum ticket sales.
For those of you among the ones who have resumed activities, attended, and participated and enjoyed all the celebrations with family and friends, you may think us silly to even return to this tired and boring topic of full hospitals, and sick and dying people around us.
I know this because I have seen the smirks and heard the complaints about this old news. COVID is over, or at the very least, it is no more threatening than the common cold. Perhaps more like a case of the flu, but certainly not worth getting vaccinated for or changing any lifestyle choices.
An article in the 1918 Douglas Island News was a list of dos and don’ts for preventing the Spanish Flu. “Wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid crowds.” Sound familiar? How about “Do not disregard the advice of a specialist just because you do not understand. Do not disregard the rights of the community, do not think you are entitled to special privileges. Do not think it’s impossible for you to get it or transmit it.”
That flu took hold of the world, and only diligence kept it at bay. Is COVID over? I wish the answer to that question were as easy to answer as “Is there a Santa Claus?”
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.