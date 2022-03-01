STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Is privacy a thing of the past?

Humans have been called a lot of things, but by 1997, with the advances of technology and social media, we were called “chattel for commerce.” Ouch. Terms that are less than flattering continue to be invented daily to address the digital wonderland and its avid followers. My favorite phrase encompassing the whole of it is “surveillance capitalism.”

In a nutshell, it means monetizing data collected through monitoring people’s movements and behavior online and in the physical world. Not that we haven’t always been observed and surveyed for marketing and advertising, but the new levels of commodifying humans as consumers have gone beyond our imaginations.

Think about it. When we are up against artificial intelligence, who are we to think we have a chance? Some of us would like to believe that by getting off of Facebook, or not using twitter or Instagram, we will keep a modicum of information about us away from prying eyes. We might even believe we still have some personal information that no one knows about. But seriously, anytime we make a purchase, travel somewhere, or whisper in our dog’s ear, someone knows what we are all about. Data is being collected when we least expect it.

This isn’t really new. The party line, as it was called, allowed anyone in your neighborhood or perhaps the whole village to listen in to your phone conversations. Just watch “The Waltons” and take note of similarities to today’s interlopers. Nothing artificial about the olden days, but there you have it. We’ve come a long way from that first letter we received from an unknown dealership that offered to buy our make and model car. To our astonishment that someone knew what we drove.

Remember when there were discussions by the Federal Trade Commission, arguments presented by the civil liberties groups, and fears about facial recognition systems? We actually believed there was hope for privacy. Silly us. Even data given freely which we think is benign can relay predictive signals that indirectly target us for some system to use at a later date.

The big question is “what is the harm?” Obviously if our credit card number is made public, and our health records are available to anyone, there is reason for concern. However, if I like Fruit Loops, and that purchase is recorded, or I am pictured with them on Facebook, what damage can that do? I mean what harm is there if others know I like them?

When it starts to feel like we are being reduced to a line item like “human futures,” we should be concerned. When we are listed as “surveillance dividends,” it feels like we are being traded on the open market and it feels invasive and dirty. It feels like we no longer have “free will” and that we are simply following some grand plan. Maybe the scary part is that it is a plan created by artificial intelligence.

We are not up against something as old fashioned as spies or snoops into our business. We are up against the robots who ask if we are a robot before we can proceed to order Girl Scout cookies from our niece.

When we are asked to click “agree,” few of us knows what we are agreeing to just to advance a page of an article or perhaps even a recipe. We leave a data trail behind us wherever we go and that is mined and taken to the bank.

This isn’t about, whether we have anything to hide or not, its about human freedom to divulge or not divulge. Even if we have little to hide, we should be the ones to decide.

The care we need to take every time we open a computer or answer a survey or buy cereal is directly related to the simple question, “If someone knows this, can it hurt me in any way?”

Gabriel Garcia Marquez said that we have three lives, public, private and secret. If only that were still true.

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.