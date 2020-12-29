STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Is trusting 'our better angels' naive or hopeful?

Naïve as this may sound after all that has transpired, I still believe in the goodness of people. Yes, I believe most people want to be good; most people want to do good; most people want what is fair and just and good for others.

Johnny Hoier came up to me before fifth hour in ninth grade and looked me in the eyes—I was taller than he was—but that didn’t deter him, and said, “Kay, remember this, people are no damn good!” I felt assaulted. His tone suggested my innocence and ignorance. His voice implied I was the village idiot who bungled along. His cocky look—he was very suave—was focused on the small village girl who trusted everyone, believed and cared about those around her unconditionally, and yes, was quite naïve.

He took it upon himself to do his best to disillusion me over the following four years. Assuming I would get hurt, be fooled and cheated, he was going to toughen me up before we left the safety of high school. We debated, argued, bantered and disagreed and by senior year we were still at a standoff. I was reading poetry, he was reading political science, my head remained in the clouds, he was into counterculture and political unrest.

My final words on the subject were that I would rather trust 100 people and be hurt by one, than to trust no one and miss out on those who would be kind and loving.