STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Is trusting 'our better angels' naive or hopeful?

Naïve as this may sound after all that has transpired, I still believe in the goodness of people. Yes, I believe most people want to be good; most people want to do good; most people want what is fair and just and good for others.
Johnny Hoier came up to me before fifth hour in ninth grade and looked me in the eyes—I was taller than he was—but that didn’t deter him, and said, “Kay, remember this, people are no damn good!” I felt assaulted. His tone suggested my innocence and ignorance. His voice implied I was the village idiot who bungled along. His cocky look—he was very suave—was focused on the small village girl who trusted everyone, believed and cared about those around her unconditionally, and yes, was quite naïve.
He took it upon himself to do his best to disillusion me over the following four years. Assuming I would get hurt, be fooled and cheated, he was going to toughen me up before we left the safety of high school. We debated, argued, bantered and disagreed and by senior year we were still at a standoff. I was reading poetry, he was reading political science, my head remained in the clouds, he was into counterculture and political unrest.
My final words on the subject were that I would rather trust 100 people and be hurt by one, than to trust no one and miss out on those who would be kind and loving.
I am a little more wary now. I have been lied to, cheated, and hurt.
Friends, strangers, salespeople and even those I truly thought I knew, have been known to bamboozle me.
I certainly have not fallen prey to the obvious con artists or unethical business people. I avoid interaction with known liars and hypocrites. I watch behavior carefully and listen to what is being said, and what is not being said. I watch for what is just and equitable. I still have been stung.
At the same time, I continue to believe that most people, in their heart of hearts, want the best for all concerned. I cannot, or will not, believe that greed, selfishness and evil will prevail.
I believe in our “better angels.” This phrase first appeared in a Shakespearian sonnet in 1599, but was also used in Othello in 1603. Charles Dickens used it in 1841 and Abraham Lincoln used it in 1861.
In Lincoln’s first inaugural address he said, “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passions may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as sure they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
I believe this to be true. Centuries of wise people using this concept in poetry, plays, novels and speeches can’t be wrong. When I was a child, I had a guardian angel at my side at all times. I think she might still be there, and I don’t know about you, but I can use all the help I can get.
Throughout all the political strife there were many highlights of justice and fair play and forgiveness.
Throughout the pandemic, around the world there were acts of kindness and paying it forward and truly heroic measures by professionals and lay people alike.
The positive attributes of human character have shown themselves so often in the past year, how can I not believe in better angels prevailing?
I don’t know if Anne Frank was familiar with the phrase “better angels,” but I know that early on I was familiar with her. Surrounded by grim reality, she could say, “In spite of everything, I believe that people are good at heart.” There is such hope for a better future, a brighter tomorrow, a peaceful coexistence, how can I not carry that sentiment on? How can people be “no damn good”? People are not “no damn good.” I should call Hoier and tell him my hope for a better tomorrow has sustained me. I win.
Happy hopeful New Year.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.