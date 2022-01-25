STELLPFLUG COLUMN: It’s called Grimms for more than one reason

Which of these tales make great horror movies? Well, Hansel and Gretel for starters. Many other familiar ones where girls are kidnapped and beheaded for dropping an egg, stepchildren are poisoned, children fall into graves, and wicked maids are dragged by horses. I won’t share some of the more graphic depictions in the stories, but I never knew which was scarier, “Grimms’ Fairy Tales” or the Old Testament. Although lessons can be learned, no one puts aside that much money for future therapy for their children. The early editions were toned down considerably as the printed stories caught on. Evil stepmothers, anti-Semitism, child abuse, hidden sexual overtones and run of the mill violence were ever present. Reading about hacking bodies to pieces never seemed like soothing bedtime stories to me. Maybe I’m just a prude.

The earliest editions of “Cinderella” told of the stepsisters cutting off their toes trying to make the glass slipper fit. Is it me or is that just wrong? And, just to get a man no less. All the messages in that one chapter leave me cold. Where do I find such atrocities, you might ask? Just read them. I am not suggesting banning books, but mutilation, incest, cannibalism along with the racism, sexism and overall gore are more than we bargain for when purchasing a nice book for the children. Who needs these?