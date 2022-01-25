STELLPFLUG COLUMN: It’s called Grimms for more than one reason

The brothers Grimm, Jacob and William, first published a German collection of fairy tales in December 1812—known as children’s and household tales.
Although they called them children’s tales, they were not regarded as suitable for children due to their scholarly information, but also because of their subject matter. Today, we would call it mature content and rate them according to the appropriateness.
Long before I ever heard of the brothers, or saw an actual hard copy of the book of collected stories, I heard the tales and I thought they were called “Grimms’ Fairy Tales” because they were so grim.
The morale of the stories certainly warrants reading, and they keep our attention, but the content and some interpretations suggest nothing short of the things which nightmares are made of.
Adolf Hitler loved many of the tales; especially the ones he thought were about seeking racially pure marriage partners. And there were many.
The Pied Piper was hired to lure rats out of the city, but wasn’t paid by the citizens so his revenge was to lead the children out of the city. As a charismatic and deceptive money-grubbing swindler who kidnapped children, tell me what’s not wrong with that picture…book. I know, he saved the town of Hamelin by getting rid of the rats after the plague devastated the village, but seriously, there has to be a better way to tell that tale. One version has all the children being led into a river where they all drowned.
Which of these tales make great horror movies? Well, Hansel and Gretel for starters. Many other familiar ones where girls are kidnapped and beheaded for dropping an egg, stepchildren are poisoned, children fall into graves, and wicked maids are dragged by horses. I won’t share some of the more graphic depictions in the stories, but I never knew which was scarier, “Grimms’ Fairy Tales” or the Old Testament. Although lessons can be learned, no one puts aside that much money for future therapy for their children. The early editions were toned down considerably as the printed stories caught on. Evil stepmothers, anti-Semitism, child abuse, hidden sexual overtones and run of the mill violence were ever present. Reading about hacking bodies to pieces never seemed like soothing bedtime stories to me. Maybe I’m just a prude.
The earliest editions of “Cinderella” told of the stepsisters cutting off their toes trying to make the glass slipper fit. Is it me or is that just wrong? And, just to get a man no less. All the messages in that one chapter leave me cold. Where do I find such atrocities, you might ask? Just read them. I am not suggesting banning books, but mutilation, incest, cannibalism along with the racism, sexism and overall gore are more than we bargain for when purchasing a nice book for the children. Who needs these?
I’m all for stories with morals, messages and a good battle between good and evil. But when fantasy and supernatural elements play a big part in the happily ever after, it’s a bit too tentative for me. Alright, now that I have just badmouthed something sacred in many homes, and confess to having read many of them to my own children, I’ll say that as long as there is discussion following the reading and questions answered, go ahead, read them.
I’m not entirely opposed to talking animals, giants, witches, elves and fairies, in a fanciful storyline that doesn’t disembowel one of the human characters. The cartoons and movies based on many of these have purified them enough to not create permanent damage.
When a book of “Grimms’ Fairy Tales” is on the bookshelf, inevitably children start looking under their beds. Eyes wide open isn’t always a bad thing, but if it’s a peaceful new year you’ll be wanting, you might want to check out some gentler stories to soothe the little ones before sleep.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.