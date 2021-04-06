STELLPFLUG COLUMN: It's not why the moose crossed the road, its how?

The first time I saw a deer crossing sign, I was young enough to ask my parents how the deer knew where they should cross. The hidden and unspoken thought was that I didn’t even know deer could read.
Years later I saw my first moose crossing sign and the excitement over the possibility of seeing a moose was invigorating. Should I wait near the sign? Will they be forthcoming?
Then I saw the first bridge for wildlife over a highway. I was visiting Canada and realized the moose would be rerouted over the roadway, thus avoiding collision, but also depriving me of a photo op. I was thoroughly impressed with the active prevention of animal deaths on the roadway.
Six lane highways are not easily navigated by all creatures great and small. In fact, more often than we know, many species lose their young as they maneuver across the width of pavement occupied by fast moving tons of steel. The little ones meet their demise just trying to follow their mom to a different part of the landscape. Some places in the world decided to do something about that, providing a safe crossing for wildlife thus decreasing the man versus animal collisions causing human loss as well.
The overpass with trees, tall grasses and fencing on both sides made me smile thinking that Canada actually spent money on overpasses for moose. Once I investigated what I thought to be a rare and unique investment in conservation and wildlife support system, I discovered a number of countries that took their passageways for all creatures seriously.
Sweden has recently joined a growing number of countries that have been providing ecological corridors for wildlife. At a time when species are becoming extinct and one man I know shrugged and just dismissed this as “the way it is,” there is clearly a movement afoot to preserve what we have. Banff alone has seven overpasses and there are 41 underpasses along the Trans Canadian Highway.
Canopy bridges in the Amazon have provided safe passage to porcupines, monkeys, and kinkajous over a natural gas pipeline. On Christmas Island in Australia, bridges have been built over roads to allow 50 million red crabs to get from the forest to the beach on their annual migration. The Netherlands alone has more than 600 Ecoducts. Lizard Lanes, and Cougar Crossings, Bobcat Bridges and Ringtail Runways are popping up around the world.
In 2017, it was estimated that road systems affect over one-fifth of the land area of the United States and that vehicle-animal collisions cost $8 billion a year. It’s no wonder that we have begun providing critter crossings. Keep in mind, it’s not that critters are trespassing as they cross our roads, it’s that our roads are crossing their forests.
Habitat fragmentation created by barriers like railroads, canals, pipelines and highways prevent access to resources, and can lead to restricted gene pool and eventual extinction of species.
Wyoming alone estimated 6,000 big game animals killed on roads each year. Along with Colorado, Texas, California and Utah, they have constructed overpasses, fencing and tunnels for a wildlife conservation initiative. Moose, elk, racoons and cougars are feeling a bit safer these days and in Alabama red bellied turtles are taking their time getting from one place to another. Florida has provided corridors and waterways for key deer, manatees and loggerhead sea turtles to roam leisurely.
Washington state has a number of critter corridors, and have been successful in collision prevention. The most unusual safety bridge is the Nutty Narrows, a mini-suspension bridge in Longview, Washington, to keep the squirrels safe from the speeding traffic.
From Frog Freeways to Turtle Tunnels, critters are able to go under, over, around and not through, traffic. Endangered species as tiny as great basin spadefoot toads are being looked after, but they are only the size of a thumb and don’t always heed the highway signs to locate the safe crossings.
I have a Mosquito Crossing sign on my driveway up north, but full disclosure, I want cars to hit them square on.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.