STELLPFLUG COLUMN: It's not why the moose crossed the road, its how?

The first time I saw a deer crossing sign, I was young enough to ask my parents how the deer knew where they should cross. The hidden and unspoken thought was that I didn’t even know deer could read.

Years later I saw my first moose crossing sign and the excitement over the possibility of seeing a moose was invigorating. Should I wait near the sign? Will they be forthcoming?

Then I saw the first bridge for wildlife over a highway. I was visiting Canada and realized the moose would be rerouted over the roadway, thus avoiding collision, but also depriving me of a photo op. I was thoroughly impressed with the active prevention of animal deaths on the roadway.

Six lane highways are not easily navigated by all creatures great and small. In fact, more often than we know, many species lose their young as they maneuver across the width of pavement occupied by fast moving tons of steel. The little ones meet their demise just trying to follow their mom to a different part of the landscape. Some places in the world decided to do something about that, providing a safe crossing for wildlife thus decreasing the man versus animal collisions causing human loss as well.