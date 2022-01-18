STELLPFLUG COLUMN: ‘Jeopardy’ keeps us humble

I thought it would keep my brain from atrophying after college and prevent me from accidentally using a singsong voice during my classes. I was impressed with the format and speed of response by the contestants. It was more fun than the show my mother watched called “The Price Is Right.” I never knew how much anything cost, but I did know some answers to “Jeopardy” questions in those days.

The next time I watched the show was many years later while traveling with my sister. She would turn on the TV and know contestants’ names, how much money the winner has won and I would watch. Either the questions were much harder, or my personal files of information was diminishing. Actually, you can’t lose what you never knew, and there were countries, and TV series I never heard of, to say nothing of Aztec and Grand Prix questions.

I was so impressed with the light bulbs going on followed by the buzzer for every sports event and treaty in the last century. Obscure doesn’t begin to describe some of the Greek names, the National Collegiate Athletic Association title winners and the 17th century authors. Finding out there were “new” dinosaurs, and then discovering my 7-year-old granddaughter knew them but I didn’t, was just what I needed to boost my ego.