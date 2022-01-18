STELLPFLUG COLUMN: ‘Jeopardy’ keeps us humble

I finally understand the popularity and appeal of the quiz show “Jeopardy.” Just when we arrive at a time in our lives when we think we know it all, we tune in to a quiz show that, in one half-hour, both impresses and humiliates us. Watching is a perfect way to knock us down a few notches and to let us know that we are not as smart as we thought we were.
This show is so full of obscure and challenging categories, it is truly humbling, reminding us that we still have a lot to learn. I could live three lifetimes, and hold four doctorates and not begin to compete against those contestants who know every rapper’s name and their cover track.
Whenever I visited relatives in group living settings over the years, I would see or hear this show in the background. It made me smile that all these octogenarians were tuned in to this challenging and spirited display of intellect. Of course, maybe they were just waiting for “Wheel of Fortune” and Vanna White, but that’s a topic for another time.
When I first watched “Jeopardy” during daytime TV in the 1970s, I watched while nursing a baby. Since I was working afternoons doing telephone surveys while the baby slept, and teaching four nights a week, the mornings were time to chill, play with the baby and now and then I caught one-half hour of television during the day.
I thought it would keep my brain from atrophying after college and prevent me from accidentally using a singsong voice during my classes. I was impressed with the format and speed of response by the contestants. It was more fun than the show my mother watched called “The Price Is Right.” I never knew how much anything cost, but I did know some answers to “Jeopardy” questions in those days.
The next time I watched the show was many years later while traveling with my sister. She would turn on the TV and know contestants’ names, how much money the winner has won and I would watch. Either the questions were much harder, or my personal files of information was diminishing. Actually, you can’t lose what you never knew, and there were countries, and TV series I never heard of, to say nothing of Aztec and Grand Prix questions.
I was so impressed with the light bulbs going on followed by the buzzer for every sports event and treaty in the last century. Obscure doesn’t begin to describe some of the Greek names, the National Collegiate Athletic Association title winners and the 17th century authors. Finding out there were “new” dinosaurs, and then discovering my 7-year-old granddaughter knew them but I didn’t, was just what I needed to boost my ego.
We think no one can possibly retain every pope, king, queen, ship and battle and the years they are recorded in, until we watch in awe of these learned people. These brilliant minds full of pertinent information and trivia are worthy of homage. They know opera and Middle Ages; they know poisons and politics and poetry. Even with my limited knowledge of show tunes and my husband’s medical terminology and astronomy, together we hardly stack up to one mediocre player.
We are now hooked. We DVR the show so it’s a painless 20 minutes or so of feelings of inadequacy. And we can watch two or three at a time when we feel up to it. While we are very satisfied with ourselves when we get something right, we are not shouting the answer at lightning speed. Even when we know cumulus, stratus and cirrus, it takes some of us a bit longer as we roll tumblers to get the answers. And, were the answer not given right then, some of us would come up with it at 3 a.m., without a signaling device nearby to buzz in.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.