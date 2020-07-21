STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Journaling for posterity, making sense of all this

My husband suggested I do this since I journal anyway, and I was already commenting on the state of affairs. We were to choose 30, 60 or 90 days, so I submitted the form for 60 days since typing my journal entries wouldn’t be that much fun and it probably would be all over by then anyway.

My journal began March 4, optimistically stating that I couldn’t wait to meet up with our son and his children the end of the month for a spring break holiday. By March 10, a friend wrote and asked that we not stay at their home when we traveled to her city; by March 17, the bottom fell out of our travel plans. By the time I was writing about feeling sorry for myself I was too embarrassed to submit those pages, since so many people were facing true hardships, not just cancelled travel plans. I wrote about closing businesses, receiving no paychecks, trying to home-school and getting sick. Eventually I submitted all the whining as well as the current events around me.

After 60 days, I extended my contribution to 90. I wanted to be able to get to having picnics, family reunions, weddings and the usual amount of summer guests.

Needless to say, it not only isn’t over, but new cases are on the rise, death tolls are increasing, and the sequalae on those who have had it are devastating.