STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Journaling for posterity, making sense of all this

Some months ago, we received our regular Wisconsin Historical Society newsletter and in it was an invitation to members and non-members alike to record a part of history as it was happening. The society was documenting the impact of COVID-19 on Wisconsin and the world.
They were asking for documentation of individual experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine. The goal is to be able to share this history with people living 100 years from now. Looking for people from all walks of life, different backgrounds and cultures, all ages and perspectives. From retired couples to students, from front-line health care workers to young children. A pandemic affects everyone and the Wisconsin Historical society is working to capture those experiences for future generations.
This is not the first time the society has collected stories and personal experiences in journal form. In 1861, Wisconsin Historical Society founder Lyman Draper asked soldiers gathered at Camp Randall in Madison to help document the Civil War by keeping a diary.
He handed out blank books and pencils to soldiers who were mustered at Camp Randall and asked them to return the journals by mail or in person. As a result, Wisconsin has a unique and personal archive of the Civil War and today they are regarded as one of the most valuable collections in the society’s archives.
It’s now time for the 2020 version of recording history as it happens. A bit easier with today’s technology, people were asked to submit writings, audio or video, photographs or artwork. It could be a summary of the day, or the impact on your life financially, emotionally or physically; or all three.
My husband suggested I do this since I journal anyway, and I was already commenting on the state of affairs. We were to choose 30, 60 or 90 days, so I submitted the form for 60 days since typing my journal entries wouldn’t be that much fun and it probably would be all over by then anyway.
My journal began March 4, optimistically stating that I couldn’t wait to meet up with our son and his children the end of the month for a spring break holiday. By March 10, a friend wrote and asked that we not stay at their home when we traveled to her city; by March 17, the bottom fell out of our travel plans. By the time I was writing about feeling sorry for myself I was too embarrassed to submit those pages, since so many people were facing true hardships, not just cancelled travel plans. I wrote about closing businesses, receiving no paychecks, trying to home-school and getting sick. Eventually I submitted all the whining as well as the current events around me.
After 60 days, I extended my contribution to 90. I wanted to be able to get to having picnics, family reunions, weddings and the usual amount of summer guests.
Needless to say, it not only isn’t over, but new cases are on the rise, death tolls are increasing, and the sequalae on those who have had it are devastating.
The most recent correspondence from the Historical Society Collection Development archivist stated that, since this will be with us for the foreseeable future and is changing our society in ways we are only beginning to understand, there is no set end date for accepting submissions.
He said when people ask if they can continue journaling, he tells them to continue as long as it makes sense to them. Now I am in a real conundrum. None of this makes sense to me. The contradiction, upheaval, anger and dissonance belong in Tolstoy, not in my Wisconsin.
When one young girl says her mom doesn’t believe in COVID-19, another family is totally self-isolating. Other families are at baseball tournaments, family gatherings and unmasked at grocery stores, but my classmate who died couldn’t have a proper funeral.
I wish I could be here in 100 years to see the archives, to read the journals; to know how this all turns out. Then maybe it will make some sense.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
