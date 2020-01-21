STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Lack of fashion sense now puts me in vogue, in a way

Not everyone has the shopping gene or perfect fashion sense. I am not sure if we acquire good taste or if we are born with it, but those of us still wearing sweaters from college undoubtedly don’t have it. Styles change, but many of us don’t.
That is why I was happy to read about younger people who are hanging on to their clothes longer with impunity. The whims of fashion are of no concern to them. There seems to be a trend toward individuality and anti-established fashion that just might put anyone back in vogue.
News that the generation that once frequented malls has decided to start looking elsewhere for their outer coverings is music to my ears. The next generation of shoppers isn’t shopping, or at least not in traditional retail stores.
The trend to pare down clothing, wear them longer, and shop in secondhand and gently-used shops is in full swing. What a relief for those of us who have not minded wearing the same navy suit jacket for eight seasons. For us it was a matter of convenience and frugality; now it is a fashion statement.
Torn jeans that cost a bundle just to look cool are not purchased new. They are now really torn jeans. They are someone’s old, worn denim that has seen better days. Hand me downs that we used to reject are now coveted by little sisters, and secondhand shoppers alike.
Cookie cutter clothes are so yesterday for kids who want to express their individuality. No longer trying to look like everyone else, they wear socks that don’t match, authentic or throwback items, and whatever catches their fancy at Bargain Basements and Grandma’s Attics. They seem quite thrilled to get their turn at tie dye shirts and bell bottoms.
Teens have always been fickle, but this abandoning of latest styles and trendy clothing has put retailers in a tailspin. It is not only the increase in online shopping that has brought various stores to the brink of bankruptcy, as Forever 21 can attest to. Their formula of selling trendy clothing at low prices was their key to success.
This seemed like a win-win with $5 tops and all the youthful styles anyone could desire. The rapid growth of Forever 21 reflected the ideal of older people wanting to be 21 again and young people wanting to be 21 forever. They have filed for bankruptcy and restructured. Closing more than 350 stores, they have felt the changes in attitude and behavior. They are not alone in feeling the pinch.
Younger shoppers are beginning to redirect their time and money. Rather than quantity, they want quality. They want brands for sustainability. They have been able to fulfill that desire at consignment shops. Mass produced cheap goods at retailers isn’t doing the trick. They also don’t see shopping as the joyful pastime as some of their predecessors did. When we start to hear “Do I have to get new shoes?” we know we have moved off the mark.
When children and young adults no longer feel pressure to look like, dress like or act like everyone else, we have moved forward. Clothing is a great start.
I remember when my mother would actually say “What will the neighbors think?” and “You can’t go to church dressed like that!” and I would have to change clothes to appear respectable. Believe me, there were no torn knees leaving the house in those days. It is refreshing and hopeful when I see individuals choosing attire that is going to make the neighbors think twice, or the choir have to blink twice.
I know children who chose elf pajamas daily for two months and children who have two favorite socks that have little in common with each other, but get worn together regularly.
Expressing oneself, either for comfort, budget, or authenticity is no longer frowned upon. Short of powder blue leisure suits, I am pretty sure anything goes. I have always unabashedly worn my vintage, from college days, Badger sweater with pride. Now I am in vogue. Go figure.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.