STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Lack of fashion sense now puts me in vogue, in a way

Not everyone has the shopping gene or perfect fashion sense. I am not sure if we acquire good taste or if we are born with it, but those of us still wearing sweaters from college undoubtedly don’t have it. Styles change, but many of us don’t.

That is why I was happy to read about younger people who are hanging on to their clothes longer with impunity. The whims of fashion are of no concern to them. There seems to be a trend toward individuality and anti-established fashion that just might put anyone back in vogue.

News that the generation that once frequented malls has decided to start looking elsewhere for their outer coverings is music to my ears. The next generation of shoppers isn’t shopping, or at least not in traditional retail stores.

The trend to pare down clothing, wear them longer, and shop in secondhand and gently-used shops is in full swing. What a relief for those of us who have not minded wearing the same navy suit jacket for eight seasons. For us it was a matter of convenience and frugality; now it is a fashion statement.

Torn jeans that cost a bundle just to look cool are not purchased new. They are now really torn jeans. They are someone’s old, worn denim that has seen better days. Hand me downs that we used to reject are now coveted by little sisters, and secondhand shoppers alike.