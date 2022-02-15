STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Licking allowed with Taste TV

A lickable TV screen is something even I wouldn’t have thought of, and I think I’m fairly imaginative, even outrageously so at times. Why any scientist would decide to spend time, money, and his knowledge base developing a screen that emits flavors is beyond me. I suppose the answer, like most oversimplified answers, is because he can.

According to Reuters, a Japanese professor and a team of about 30 of his students are moving toward creating a lickable TV screen that can emit flavors for your viewing, er, I mean, tasting pleasure. It’s called a multisensory viewing screen, but it’s a far cry from surround sound.

I don’t know about you, but I have never had even the slightest desire to taste what I was watching. The idea of licking my dusty, fly poop covered television sounds totally disgusting, with or without surround sound. I’ve seen dogs lick a screen on YouTube videos. It’s funny to watch them try to get a taste of that McDonald’s burger. My husband told me that once when I was on TV our youngest pulled himself up and started smooching the screen. But, a developed adult stepping up and placing his tongue on his viewing device, yuck.

The team actually claimed that in this COVID era of isolation, it is yet another way to connect with the outside world. I love people and connecting, but I seriously don’t think chocolate being spritzed out of a canister onto a hygienic plastic sheet coating my screen is going to do it for me.

The goal is to let people have the experience of eating in a restaurant, even while sitting in your pajamas in your living room. Why would I want to taste pizza off my screen while I’m actually eating ice cream, one might ask? The professor suggested it would be applicable for distance learning for sommeliers and cooks.

As for quiz shows with tasting questions for the viewing audience, I trust Jeopardy will not entertain that idea since they know a lot of senior living situations would have chaos and possible injuries with the mad dash to the screen.

In all fairness, this team is producing a number of taste-related devices, including a fork that makes food taste richer. I suppose that would get some cooks off the hook, especially if they learned their skills online with the Taste TV.

I watched the YouTube demonstration of this incredible invention twice. Disbelief and curiosity keep me in awe of how scientists come up with these things. I applaud their creativity. The science to reproduce accurately 20 distinct tastes for the offering is nothing short of genius. Upon instruction, the taste of chocolate sprayed onto the screen and the lovely “Vanna” of this invention said it tasted just like milk chocolate. But as far as advancing civilization, it’s a no.

Other recent inventions include an iPhone fan that plugs into your iPhone, and a smart phone aroma diffuser that spreads a scent into the room around you. I could be all wet but is this just nonsense? If I am all wet, I could use the fan to dry me off.

There’s no question the wheel, the nail, and the light bulb will go down in history as some of the finest discoveries. Penicillin wins a place in civilization hands down. We can all list a multitude of worthy contributions to our world.

But, then there is the fish skin bikini. It just never caught on. Made from dyed salmon skin, it was a great recycling idea, but chicken feed is still the best way to recycle fish skin. Other less than idyllic inventions have drifted away like DDT and spray on hair. As for the curved barrel machine gun invented to shoot around corners, it just wasn’t meant for the history books.

Trust me when I say Taste TV will never rank up there with canned beer and sliced bread. It might not even get to mass production. I know the actual marketing of this is far into the future, but if you ever catch me licking my TV screen, please, please, say “Down Girl!”

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.