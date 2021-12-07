STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Lights, camera, more lights

The song “You Light Up My Life” may not have appealed to everyone when Debbie Boone sang it more than 40 years ago, but that didn’t keep many others from recording it. From Johnny Mathis to Engelbart Humperdinck, from Kenny Rogers to LeAnn Rimes, numerous artists performing in dozens of languages made it their own.

When Whitney Houston reintroduced it in 2002, it was new all over again. Aretha Franklin gave it soul and her soulful rendition is what I thought of when the Rotary Lights were illuminated at Swan Park in Beaver Dam this year. I was walking with a friend who lives near the park and she shared what the lights mean to her.

She was recently widowed the first year the park lights were displayed. In fact, she lost her husband on a Sunday and her brother on the following Friday. It was not a happy time. When the first lights went up, she could look out her window and see the lights in the park. Seeing something new filled her with hope. She told me she knew then that things would get better and that Christmas will be Christmas. That was gifted to her by the glimmer of light across the way. Each year now she walks through the park, both during the day, and in the evenings, and she brings her grandchildren to enjoy the display.