STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Lights, camera, more lights

The song “You Light Up My Life” may not have appealed to everyone when Debbie Boone sang it more than 40 years ago, but that didn’t keep many others from recording it. From Johnny Mathis to Engelbart Humperdinck, from Kenny Rogers to LeAnn Rimes, numerous artists performing in dozens of languages made it their own.
When Whitney Houston reintroduced it in 2002, it was new all over again. Aretha Franklin gave it soul and her soulful rendition is what I thought of when the Rotary Lights were illuminated at Swan Park in Beaver Dam this year. I was walking with a friend who lives near the park and she shared what the lights mean to her.
She was recently widowed the first year the park lights were displayed. In fact, she lost her husband on a Sunday and her brother on the following Friday. It was not a happy time. When the first lights went up, she could look out her window and see the lights in the park. Seeing something new filled her with hope. She told me she knew then that things would get better and that Christmas will be Christmas. That was gifted to her by the glimmer of light across the way. Each year now she walks through the park, both during the day, and in the evenings, and she brings her grandchildren to enjoy the display.
She is not alone in her walks on winter evenings. There are many people who shared similar stories, from getting out to walk more because of the lights all around, to feelings of pride for their community. When families gather for the holidays, they include a trip to the park together.
We have heard stories of friends meeting at the park for a stroll, admiring the new additions, and feeling at peace while walking through the lights. This is true not just in Beaver Dam, but all around the state and the country where decorations have changed the landscape from brown or white to colorful, dimensional and whimsical.
When cities, groups and organizations invest in offerings out of the ordinary, whether it is art, music, playgrounds, or lights, they offer more than first glance appreciation. There are layers of gratitude from those who benefit. We have no idea what people are going through, and how each contribution to their lives alters their world view.
When someone can honor a loved one with a bench, a donation, or a display it reminds all who pass of their lives. The angels in memory of those who have passed in the Beaver Dam display give everyone a moment of pause, a time to remember the persons named.
Lighting up cities with decorations adds more than what meets the eye. In the early 1970s during the oil embargo, the entire country was encouraged not to do outdoor lighting. Most people complied and those years were rather bleak with little to brighten the nights. It was presented as energy savings and a united effort, and it was a small sacrifice. It took some of the sparkle out of the holidays. When people resumed lighting, it was all the more appreciated.
If there is any doubt that the effort and time and money put into lighting up the life of a city, just ask any of the children who experience the spectacle. In fact, you don’t even have to ask, just look at their faces. It’s always worth it. For those days and for all ages, we never know what a few lights can do to light up their lives, and give them hope.
Make fun of the song all you want, but I say thank you to all the towns and cities to whom we can sing “You light up my life, you give me hope to carry on….” You just sang that in your head, didn’t you?
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.