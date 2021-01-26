STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Live each day to the fullest

Seize the day, carpe diem, live each day as though it were your last, enjoy the moment…need I go on. These all have been life’s mantras as well as on bumper stickers and T-shirts for as long as I can remember. Like all words, some days they hold more meaning than others. Some days we listen and once in a great while we even understand.

I no longer know anyone who hasn’t been touched by this deadly virus spreading throughout the land. Some devastatingly, others just peripherally. But if it has taught us anything, it has reminded us how fleeting life can be. I can’t help but think of all those cliches about calling your mother or telling your loved ones you love them. I think of the writings that tell us to use the good dishes, wear the nice nightgown, and eat desert first.

Kissing and hugging have taken on new significance as it became limited, restricted, rationed. Using all our words has become essential. We have had to make things up as we go along when it comes to protocol for what used to be routine. As my friend said, we have no idea what will happen next. That reminded me of another quote, “If you want to hear God laugh, make a plan,” said Iyanla Vanzant. We have all had many plans, few of which came to fruition in recent months. For those who need to be in control, this has been especially difficult. For those who disappoint easily, there has been more sad days than happy ones.