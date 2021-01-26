STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Live each day to the fullest

My friend answered my question. Sometimes I ask my friends. We were finishing a meeting, Zoom, of course, and had been discussing things on a serious note. When it was time to summarize and go back to our daily duties, I said I was going to write my column and flippantly asked, “What should I write about?” My friend said, “Write about, well, you know, that we have no idea; so, enjoy the moment.”
Another friend chimed in, “Write that life is a journey, enjoy the journey each day.” I told them that I think I have written about that, in fact, a lot of people have. Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “Life is a journey, not a destination.” But it sounded better to me when my friend said it.
Every meeting, every gathering, every correspondence in these past 10 months have inevitably turned to loss. When we hear of someone’s passing, even when we are not close to the family, it hits us where it hurts. It touches on our own vulnerability, our own mortality. When it is someone we love, a whole new level of pain and grief engulfs us.
Thomas Paine said, “These are the times which try men’s souls,” on so many levels. These are the times of reflection. It has come to a point in business and personal exchanges where we are afraid to ask after the health and well being of family and colleagues. And yet we must. Staying connected to both good and bad news keeps us connected to the world around us.
Seize the day, carpe diem, live each day as though it were your last, enjoy the moment…need I go on. These all have been life’s mantras as well as on bumper stickers and T-shirts for as long as I can remember. Like all words, some days they hold more meaning than others. Some days we listen and once in a great while we even understand.
I no longer know anyone who hasn’t been touched by this deadly virus spreading throughout the land. Some devastatingly, others just peripherally. But if it has taught us anything, it has reminded us how fleeting life can be. I can’t help but think of all those cliches about calling your mother or telling your loved ones you love them. I think of the writings that tell us to use the good dishes, wear the nice nightgown, and eat desert first.
Kissing and hugging have taken on new significance as it became limited, restricted, rationed. Using all our words has become essential. We have had to make things up as we go along when it comes to protocol for what used to be routine. As my friend said, we have no idea what will happen next. That reminded me of another quote, “If you want to hear God laugh, make a plan,” said Iyanla Vanzant. We have all had many plans, few of which came to fruition in recent months. For those who need to be in control, this has been especially difficult. For those who disappoint easily, there has been more sad days than happy ones.
Since we all know that time flies whether we are having fun or not, those who decided to have fun, and do what they could with what they have, it’s not been immobilizing. Living in the moment fits the “Winnie the Pooh” philosophy when he asks Piglet what day it is and Piglet replies, “It’s Today.” At that Pooh says, “My favorite day!”
Having called upon everyone from Horace to Emerson, to Winnie the Pooh, I’d like to add The New Christie Minstrels with their reminder, “A million tomorrows shall all pass away, er I forget all the joy that is mine today.”
You sang that in your head, didn’t you? Keep singing.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.