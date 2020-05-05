STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Looking back on happier times a source of pleasure these days
0 comments

STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Looking back on happier times a source of pleasure these days

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam was featured on the April 23 “Around the Corner with John McGivern” show on Wisconsin Public Television. It was such fun to watch all the local businesses and non-profits in the spotlight. Activities and commerce were in full swing when he visited.

I love so many of the cities and villages in our state. Prior to the pandemic, when I traveled throughout the state, I loved seeing the license plates from other states and often point my voice towards them and say, “Thank you for visiting Wisconsin, hope you love it as much as I do.”

My husband, Jack, smiles at my talking to them and often this comment prompts stories of our childhood in our little villages and what we loved about them. Looking back to happier times seems to be a source of pleasure for many right now.

One of his favorites is about his childhood pastime of sitting on the curb with feet in the gutter of Main Street Kewaskum. He would sit with his sister, Mary, and sometimes a cousin from one of the farms, watching the cars flow by. With no bypasses or interstate highway to reroute, Kewaskum was a crossroads for traffic to the Northern Kettle Moraine area.

Main Street, Highway 28, in front of his father’s meat market was prime seating for spotting license plates from other states. A good day was five different states, carefully recorded on the locker paper provided for serious tallying. Their father, John Stellpflug, known as “Junior” because his father was John also, would sometimes join them on a Sunday afternoon, pulling up a lawn chair and sharing in the excitement.

To add to the already action-packed afternoon, the police chief would sometimes set up his state of the art speed trap, which in those days involved cables crossing the road, connected to a box with an analog calculator that recorded the time it took between the front wheels and back wheels to cross the cable and actually flashed a miles per hour for the children to see.

Between the foreigners passing through and the speed demons racing at 28 mph, the afternoon was action packed.

Meanwhile, some 50 miles north of Kewaskum, the children of St. Cloud, Wisconsin, had only the anxiously awaited pea vine truck to anticipate. We too sat on the curb. We were the village people, long before the musical group bearing the same name sang their way into popularity. And we didn’t have a YMCA.

We couldn’t wait for summer to cry, “Please! Please! Give us some peas!” The trucks would pass, the driver would reach up behind him with his left hand and pull off vines and throw them to us. Better than candy from a float, these peas were consumed on site, as we sat on the curb, feet planted in the road. Parents would come out for a taste, but mostly we were left alone to consume the fruits of our chanting.

Jack and I grew up in different towns together. We share similar history, stories of simple fun-filled summer days. Our Wisconsin is that of roaming freely on foot and bicycle from dawn till the 5 p.m. church bells.

Whether it is Kewaskum or St. Cloud, Cadott or Hudson, New Glarus or Baraboo, our Wisconsin has Main Streets. Main Streets hold the stories and the commonalities. The people passing through can only imagine what their role is in the lives of the spectators on the side of the road. But we weren’t the spectators; we were fully participating in joyful lives in Wisconsin.

Each of you have a story of childhood, in towns and cities, large and small. These are the days for reflecting, pulling out the stories from memory, and sharing them with each other and the next generation. Soon we will all be back to the hustle and bustle of life. We will be the ones speeding down the road. Maybe we should revisit planting our seats on the curb and our feet on the side of the road.

Kay Stellpflug

Kay Stellpflug

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Bonus unemployment benefit is costing jobs and inhibiting business reopenings
Opinion

Commentary: Bonus unemployment benefit is costing jobs and inhibiting business reopenings

Some lawmakers realized that sending an extra $600 per week to everyone who receives unemployment benefits would cause problems. That's why they tried to cap benefits at 100% of each workers' wages. They didn't get the cap. But they were right. Heritage Foundation economist Drew Gonshorowski and I have now modeled the impact of the "bonus" payment provisions and concluded that it will be even ...

Commentary: Catholic bishops should be wary of seeming to endorse Trump
Opinion

Commentary: Catholic bishops should be wary of seeming to endorse Trump

Some leaders of the Roman Catholic Church in the United States have been on the phone with President Donald Trump in recent days. The encounters seem to promise political dividends for the president, and that could be a problem for the church. On April 17, Trump spoke with leaders of various faiths about when public worship might resume following the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 ...

+2
Commentary: Trump actually wants Michigan's governor to 'make a deal' with armed protesters
Opinion

Commentary: Trump actually wants Michigan's governor to 'make a deal' with armed protesters

Protesters, several of them carrying semiautomatic rifles, swept into the state Legislature chamber in Lansing, Mich., Thursday in the second such action by people there who are upset with Michigan's stay-at-home directives. How did the president of the United States respond? By urging Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to "make a deal" with the armed protesters. Let's see, the president thinks ...

+2
Commentary: What does a socially distanced summer even look like?
Opinion

Commentary: What does a socially distanced summer even look like?

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that social distancing would probably continue through the summer. I know what you're thinking, because I had the same initial thought: There's no way I can stand four more months of this lockdown. But that's not what Birx meant, at least I think and hope not. A socially distanced summer ...

Commentary: Joe Biden's unequivocal denial of assault allegations should hearten supporters — if it holds up
Opinion

Commentary: Joe Biden's unequivocal denial of assault allegations should hearten supporters — if it holds up

Former Vice President Joe Biden went on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program Friday morning to address the claim by Tara Reade, who served on his Senate staff in the 1990s, that he had sexually assaulted her. In denying Reade's allegation personally, rather than leaving the denials to his campaign, the prospective Democratic presidential nominee did what a lot of supporters hoped he would do. He said ...

Commentary: Bill Barr is acting like Trump's wingman again instead of America's attorney general
Opinion

Commentary: Bill Barr is acting like Trump's wingman again instead of America's attorney general

In 2013 then-Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr., asked in an interview if he would be leaving the Obama administration, said that he would be staying because he liked what he was doing, and "I'm still the president's wingman, so I'm there with my boy." Some conservatives saw in that jocular comment an inadvertent admission that Holder put his loyalty to the president above his duties to the ...

+10
Commentary: I am an essential worker scared for my life every day with no extra pay or benefits for the risk
Opinion

Commentary: I am an essential worker scared for my life every day with no extra pay or benefits for the risk

Before doctors and nurses can begin their work treating people who have COVID-19, cleaners like me do the very hard and dangerous task of disinfecting and keeping every surface up to a critically safe standard. Our work is essential to reducing the spread of this disease and we are risking our lives every time we go to work, yet we receive no additional pay, benefits or protection. I get teary ...

+10
Commentary: I am a doctor treating coronavirus patients — and expecting a baby
Opinion

Commentary: I am a doctor treating coronavirus patients — and expecting a baby

Emergency room physicians such as myself are adept at operating under demanding circumstances, but nothing could have prepared me for the onslaught of COVID-19. Especially because with a baby due in two months, I am not only protecting my life and the lives of those I serve - I am protecting my unborn child. Every day, I walk into the hospital knowing that I am not alone. When I feel my baby ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News