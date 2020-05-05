STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Looking back on happier times a source of pleasure these days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beaver Dam was featured on the April 23 “Around the Corner with John McGivern” show on Wisconsin Public Television. It was such fun to watch all the local businesses and non-profits in the spotlight. Activities and commerce were in full swing when he visited.

I love so many of the cities and villages in our state. Prior to the pandemic, when I traveled throughout the state, I loved seeing the license plates from other states and often point my voice towards them and say, “Thank you for visiting Wisconsin, hope you love it as much as I do.”

My husband, Jack, smiles at my talking to them and often this comment prompts stories of our childhood in our little villages and what we loved about them. Looking back to happier times seems to be a source of pleasure for many right now.

One of his favorites is about his childhood pastime of sitting on the curb with feet in the gutter of Main Street Kewaskum. He would sit with his sister, Mary, and sometimes a cousin from one of the farms, watching the cars flow by. With no bypasses or interstate highway to reroute, Kewaskum was a crossroads for traffic to the Northern Kettle Moraine area.