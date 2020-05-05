STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Looking back on happier times a source of pleasure these days

Beaver Dam was featured on the April 23 “Around the Corner with John McGivern” show on Wisconsin Public Television. It was such fun to watch all the local businesses and non-profits in the spotlight. Activities and commerce were in full swing when he visited.
I love so many of the cities and villages in our state. Prior to the pandemic, when I traveled throughout the state, I loved seeing the license plates from other states and often point my voice towards them and say, “Thank you for visiting Wisconsin, hope you love it as much as I do.”
My husband, Jack, smiles at my talking to them and often this comment prompts stories of our childhood in our little villages and what we loved about them. Looking back to happier times seems to be a source of pleasure for many right now.
One of his favorites is about his childhood pastime of sitting on the curb with feet in the gutter of Main Street Kewaskum. He would sit with his sister, Mary, and sometimes a cousin from one of the farms, watching the cars flow by. With no bypasses or interstate highway to reroute, Kewaskum was a crossroads for traffic to the Northern Kettle Moraine area.
Main Street, Highway 28, in front of his father’s meat market was prime seating for spotting license plates from other states. A good day was five different states, carefully recorded on the locker paper provided for serious tallying. Their father, John Stellpflug, known as “Junior” because his father was John also, would sometimes join them on a Sunday afternoon, pulling up a lawn chair and sharing in the excitement.
To add to the already action-packed afternoon, the police chief would sometimes set up his state of the art speed trap, which in those days involved cables crossing the road, connected to a box with an analog calculator that recorded the time it took between the front wheels and back wheels to cross the cable and actually flashed a miles per hour for the children to see.
Between the foreigners passing through and the speed demons racing at 28 mph, the afternoon was action packed.
Meanwhile, some 50 miles north of Kewaskum, the children of St. Cloud, Wisconsin, had only the anxiously awaited pea vine truck to anticipate. We too sat on the curb. We were the village people, long before the musical group bearing the same name sang their way into popularity. And we didn’t have a YMCA.
We couldn’t wait for summer to cry, “Please! Please! Give us some peas!” The trucks would pass, the driver would reach up behind him with his left hand and pull off vines and throw them to us. Better than candy from a float, these peas were consumed on site, as we sat on the curb, feet planted in the road. Parents would come out for a taste, but mostly we were left alone to consume the fruits of our chanting.
Jack and I grew up in different towns together. We share similar history, stories of simple fun-filled summer days. Our Wisconsin is that of roaming freely on foot and bicycle from dawn till the 5 p.m. church bells.
Whether it is Kewaskum or St. Cloud, Cadott or Hudson, New Glarus or Baraboo, our Wisconsin has Main Streets. Main Streets hold the stories and the commonalities. The people passing through can only imagine what their role is in the lives of the spectators on the side of the road. But we weren’t the spectators; we were fully participating in joyful lives in Wisconsin.
Each of you have a story of childhood, in towns and cities, large and small. These are the days for reflecting, pulling out the stories from memory, and sharing them with each other and the next generation. Soon we will all be back to the hustle and bustle of life. We will be the ones speeding down the road. Maybe we should revisit planting our seats on the curb and our feet on the side of the road.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!