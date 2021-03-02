STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Lost in translation

“The passengers had a whip round for the stewardesses, when they found out they have been made redundant,” said my friend who speaks English, but not our kind of English.

If you have been binge watching shows more than usual this past year, inevitably one or more will either be set in England or Ireland, Australia, or New Zealand. Inevitably you may decide to turn on the captions, since understanding the accents becomes a challenge.

The movies and shows come highly recommended; therefore, you are motivated to indulge yourself and put in the effort to pay attention and decipher the words. Remember “The Full Monty”? I thought it referred to stripping, but it actually refers to taking something to the absolute limits, which they did. Time to watch that movie again, I remember it being delightful.

The accents present their own problem, but once you read the words or can hear the words, even then they don’t always make sense. Having been exposed to the Queen’s English through friends who moved here and Australian through a nephew by marriage, I can translate some of it, some of the time.