STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Measuring time by haircuts and pills

We planted tomatoes during the pandemic, we are harvesting them with the same virus looming over us. We have purchased 32-ounce cartons of creamer and they have been replenished far too many times in the bi-weekly pickup of groceries.

My real awakening came when we bought a new pack of brown coffee filters, in a pack of 80. When I opened it, I smiled knowing this whole isolation and quarantine business would all be over by the time we had to buy more. I am well into my second pack, 132 days into social distancing and self-isolation, and a tiresome protocol that seemed easy enough in the beginning.

We were told to mask, avoid large gatherings, stay at least six feet away from others it sounded reasonable and certainly doable. We would be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel in three to four weeks. How hard was that? When businesses and offices had to close, even that was manageable for a brief few weeks. Certainly, we could close schools and businesses and get this under control in no time. We could do that for our country and fellow citizens.

After all, think of all the sacrifices that were made during World War II in Europe. Rationing food, blackening windows, losing your husband and first born. That was a far greater sacrifice than a few weeks of inconvenience. But we are made of different stuff here in the good old USA.