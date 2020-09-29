STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Meet my new friend, Alexa

I have never considered devices or technology anything but what they are. They are tools. They are assistants to our lives. Technology is about helping. It can be a panacea. In deference to a friend who once called me a Luddite, I have come to utilize the devices, programs, apps and whatnot—which means I don’t know what else is all available—and have embraced the conveniences.
On the other hand, the whole technological advancing world can be a nuisance. I have never considered Alexa my friend, or the app to turn my heat on or lock my doors as a new maid. I don’t really have those apps, but friends who do love them. They also love many more of the quick responding, no questions asked, things that make their lives easier. I am not so sure anymore.
One person went so far as to say, “My Alexa responds better than my children, and faster than my spouse. She even responds better than some of my friends. She’s like a friend and a personal maid all in one.”
There you have it folks. This is what life has come to. We knew it was coming; we had all the warning signs. We have talked about this ad nauseum. This is not the fault of Alexa and the apps. This is not the fault of the person who has befriended them. This is the fault of the non-responsive, non-participating humans. If humans would behave half as helpfully as devices, I wouldn’t have to write this cold hard truth.
We have seen the cartoons that have a child wishing he was a cell phone so his daddy would look at him and hold him. That says it all, and I don’t find them funny, I find them sad.
I am also not convinced that it—she? I am talking about Alexa and don’t even know what to call it, isn’t more than a bit creepier and more invasive than people realize. I have heard that she has been known to whisper “sweet dreams” at the end of a day. I know a 2-year-old who is having whole conversations with her. Older people are engaging in political discussions with her, cooks are arguing with her over ingredients, is this normal? But the real question is, is someone else listening?
Are there advertisers and hackers just on the other side of that bandwidth waiting to pounce? With all the talk about hacking into our most sacred institutions and our most personal information, I am beginning to think Alexa and all her like-minded bots need to be unplugged for a while.
We have come so far to be set back by devices that turn our lights off in a way we can’t turn them back on. Devices have started to complicate the simplest of processes, rendering the humans who own them helpless.
We have all learned how to adjust and adapt to the new normal, but this normal has included virtually virtual everything. I was thrilled with the amount of facetime with old friends, children and grandchildren. I am thoroughly impressed with the ability to keep our educational systems going online.
Then my laptop updated during the dark of night and asked for a new password. My iPad changed email format and my phone had new icons I never saw before. My mind went to “Toy Story” after the bedroom door closed. Only in this case, the morning didn’t provide a reverse of all the activity. Using language formerly saved for assembling Christmas gifts from China, or reading the news, I humbly started decoding what had been done while I was sleeping.
I can’t explain why my devices all turned on me at once, or if there is a someone or something behind the changes, but life will go on, I’ll figure it out. I would have asked Alexa how to salvage the programs, but I renamed her Echo a few years ago and have her unplugged most of the time. Apparently, that was more than she could bare and now we are not on speaking terms.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
