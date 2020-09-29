STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Meet my new friend, Alexa

We have seen the cartoons that have a child wishing he was a cell phone so his daddy would look at him and hold him. That says it all, and I don’t find them funny, I find them sad.

I am also not convinced that it—she? I am talking about Alexa and don’t even know what to call it, isn’t more than a bit creepier and more invasive than people realize. I have heard that she has been known to whisper “sweet dreams” at the end of a day. I know a 2-year-old who is having whole conversations with her. Older people are engaging in political discussions with her, cooks are arguing with her over ingredients, is this normal? But the real question is, is someone else listening?

Are there advertisers and hackers just on the other side of that bandwidth waiting to pounce? With all the talk about hacking into our most sacred institutions and our most personal information, I am beginning to think Alexa and all her like-minded bots need to be unplugged for a while.

We have come so far to be set back by devices that turn our lights off in a way we can’t turn them back on. Devices have started to complicate the simplest of processes, rendering the humans who own them helpless.