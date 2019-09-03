Just when we think there are no new ways to communicate, along comes a new way to communicate.
Believe it or not, there are more than 1,500 texting abbreviations from A3 (anytime, anywhere, anyplace) to zzzz (sleeping or bored). I was hoping it was a fad and would just go away, since I had no intention of learning all this Textese. That was more than 25 years ago and it has just continued to grow and infiltrate like some virus.
I remember when internet acronyms and text message shorthand like “IM” and “SMS” started becoming commonplace, because at the time, I thought I should address it in my communications classes. After all, people were using it and some of us didn’t know lots of love from lots of laughs. I later found out LOL means laughing out loud, which had me SMH (shaking my head).
Who knew this early version of aborting the beautiful language of Shakespeare would go another step and another? Anyone who has a mobile phone or any mobile device for that matter has encountered a few more trends. It would seem that words are not enough and compressed letters are not enough — we needed to add something called emojis. As if grammar, literacy and writing in general aren’t being compromised enough, we now need only send an emoji to express our emotions.
People use them to be better understood since hearts, teardrops and winking faces are the universal language of the masses. An emoji, now in the dictionary, is a small digital image or icon used to express an idea or emotion. The word comes from the Japanese “e” which is a picture, and “moji,” which is a letter or character.
Just as we now have Textese, we also have Emojipedia. This, of course, is divided by animals, people, travel, food and drink and so on. The most popular being, you guessed it, the heart.
Not to move along too quickly, but the animated GIF soon followed emojis. GIF stands for graphics interchange format, but I am sure you all knew that already. It’s a bitmap image format developed to … developed for … developed because they could.
They are used to catch the attention of the reader and relay a meaning of your message. It is suggested by some that in the world of business, there is an afternoon slump and co-workers miss critical details in an ordinary, word-filled email. By including a GIF, you get your point across in a universal way. Whose universe is everyone working in? If we have to start entertaining employees with emojis and GIFs to get some work done, should I be worried about today’s workplace?
Alas, there is more. I would be remiss if I didn’t include memes in this abandonment of communication by way of actual language. I am not even sure how to define it in words. A meme can be anything from a still image, a phrase or an animated GIF that spreads an idea from person to person. It spreads like a virus and is quickly considered an element of a culture.
Memes can be a grumpy cat, James Bond or Leonardo DiCaprio, kids or SpongeBob. Most of them are intended to make us laugh. Its intent is to carry cultural ideas, symbols and practices, and we are to smile, laugh and share.
I know the power of laughter, and I know interactive exchange of any kind fosters connectivity, bonding and relationship. Emails have gotten stale; adding some lightheartedness to the office seems harmless enough. Growing trends that are as benign as using smiley faces and kittens and actors worth looking at twice can’t be all bad. I just hope that words won’t be lost in the technological shuffle.
Needless to say, I am not ROFL (rolling on floor laughing) or LOL (laughing out loud), but I am MA (mildly amused).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)