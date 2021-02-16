STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Memories are in the labels

Hotel shampoos and soaps may become a thing of the past as more and more places around the country and the world change to on-the-wall dispensers for toiletry needs. Gone will be the nicking of those cute little bottles and soaps that we later use for camping, beach trips and guest rooms.

More importantly, gone will be the memories that accompany handling the items labeled with familiar hotels and motels as well as bed and breakfasts. Unusual brands and unique scents allow us to relive a time and place right in our own homes. Being reminded of an experience by the lime aloe shampoo or the lavender soap is certainly not asking too much during this time of limited travel.

Even if “Summer Bay Resort” isn’t written on the packaging, I can smell the memory of that trip to Florida with my sister. As I suds up my hair I remember the restaurant with the good crab legs and calamari. My sister loved them. As I scrub my face, I almost smell the chlorine from the wonderful swimming pool wash off. As I rinse my hair, I can practically feel the sun on my face.

Yes, I am going to miss those half-used bottles and cutely wrapped soaps. There is nothing wrong with letting memories wash over you.