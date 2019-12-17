STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Merry or happy: either way, Christmas is all good

The debate over the seasonal greetings must surely be over by now. Haven’t they moved on to more pressing matters? It has been several years and I am not sure who won the salutation battle. Most of us never changed our choice of wishing a “Merry Christmas” over the holidays, and we certainly never felt threatened or persecuted about our choice of engaging others in conversation by wishing them well.

I never understood what all the fuss was about, since the majority of us celebrate Christmas and friends who don’t never minded being wished a “Merry Christmas,” whether they celebrated it or not. In other words, it really is low on the scale of importance during the holiday season.

Any time an individual speaks to another in a friendly way, I am sure a bell rings or an angel gets her wings, or someone wins $2 on their lottery ticket. Exchanging pleasantries is a good thing and frankly I see no wrong way to do it. Whatever feels right to you is the right way to reach out. Except “S’up.” I really don’t like that kind of abbreviated, half-baked non-word.

“How ya doin’, eh” is not quite as offensive, but it is a bit colloquial. We live in the Midwest so we will have to respond to cordial greetings of all kinds.