STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Merry or happy: either way, Christmas is all good

The debate over the seasonal greetings must surely be over by now. Haven’t they moved on to more pressing matters? It has been several years and I am not sure who won the salutation battle. Most of us never changed our choice of wishing a “Merry Christmas” over the holidays, and we certainly never felt threatened or persecuted about our choice of engaging others in conversation by wishing them well.
I never understood what all the fuss was about, since the majority of us celebrate Christmas and friends who don’t never minded being wished a “Merry Christmas,” whether they celebrated it or not. In other words, it really is low on the scale of importance during the holiday season.
Any time an individual speaks to another in a friendly way, I am sure a bell rings or an angel gets her wings, or someone wins $2 on their lottery ticket. Exchanging pleasantries is a good thing and frankly I see no wrong way to do it. Whatever feels right to you is the right way to reach out. Except “S’up.” I really don’t like that kind of abbreviated, half-baked non-word.
“How ya doin’, eh” is not quite as offensive, but it is a bit colloquial. We live in the Midwest so we will have to respond to cordial greetings of all kinds.
What is really peculiar to our ears is what our British friends say as they send good wishes across the sea. “Happy Christmas,” they say unabashedly. It sounds a bit off, right? I mean, really?
You have free articles remaining.
While I enjoy being happy, and Christmas is a happy time of the year, it sounds quite odd, actually, to our ears. Just for the record, half of all we say sounds funny, peculiar or odd to their ears.
A simple explanation set me straight. “My image of someone being merry is Father Christmas with bright red cheeks, possibly having had a drink or two and being over the top,” said my friend-in-residence in the United Kingdom. “Over the top” means more than a bit tipsy. Did you catch that “Father Christmas”? They don’t even have a proper Santa Claus; how can we expect them to say proper greetings during our season of making merry?
They use the word “merry” in connection with drinking; that explains it. “Merry” is a euphemism for drunk and is considered a rather vulgar usage. Christmas often falls in the category of merry, but there was a time during the Puritanical period both in England and in America when Christmas celebrations of any kind were considered crude and made illegal.
That was the 17th century and they weren’t allowed to wish anyone a merry Christmas by penalty of a five-shilling fine. And that was in Massachusetts. The general feeling was Christmas was turning into a pagan-like celebration with all the merriment. Christmas was to be a time of fasting and humiliation, not feasting and game boys or whatever they had in the olden days.
That was the only time there was a real war on Christmas, so unless there are contemporaries of Charles Dickens still around, the war on Christmas was won by the mid-19th century. In fact, it was Ulysses S. Grant who declared Christmas a public holiday in 1870 as an effort to heal the rift between the North and the South. It was something everyone could agree upon.
It took until that time to reintroduce some of the merriment and they added charitable works and acts of human kindness to make it even more acceptable by all. Yet, the British upper classes clung to the word happy and the kings and queens wished their subjects a “Happy Christmas.”
If music has anything to do with it, we can also agree that it is the “Hap, happiest season of all.” To be safe I will stick with the genre and tell everyone “Have a holly, jolly Christmas!” I know you just sang that in your head.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.