STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Mother’s Day brings focus on worries we all deal with

Sleeping patterns, eating habits, allergies, skills, creative and intellectual development all are as unique as snowflakes. We do our best. We offer what we can. We provide the experiences, education, nutrition and safety as best we can. And we love them so fiercely we think nothing will ever harm them. Until it does.

We all try. We think screening gory fairy tales or MTV or graphic war movies will protect them. Then one day they are living the horrors of a fairy tale or a war. We teach them political correctness, kindness, and justice and then they see their own leaders going against civility, the law and common sense.

The opportunity to model behavior is always there, but we know even our own examples can fall short on occasion. Try as we might to be chill, pancake syrup on our slacks just before walking out the door can be cause for less than exemplary behavior.

It seems to me that Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are every day. Once you have another human being you are responsible for, there are no days off. At the end of the day, your evening is baths, stories and bedtime—which can take hours. Just when we think we are home free, curfews become an issue.