STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Move over, Dick and Jane

Our toddlers were no strangers to books. As they grew, so did their vocabulary. We started with picture books of farm animals and household items and our babies would imitate the sounds of trucks and clocks and dogs and blenders. A truck and a telephone were fun to mimic. By the time they could say, “What’s that?” they already had a sizable bucket of words and sounds.

As my first born continued to increase his vocabulary he became quite proficient at identifying almost everything around him. Then one item stumped him completely. He was already through the baby books and on to more advanced story lines when he asked, “What’s that?”

It was an iron. I named it and he repeated, “What’s that?” Clearly, he stumbled onto something he had not encountered in his few short years on earth and was curious. He had never seen an iron. I knew I had one somewhere, but I wasn’t about to locate it for show and tell. Truth be told, ironing was not in my skill set, in spite of watching my mother iron every day for years.