STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Move over, Dick and Jane

Our toddlers were no strangers to books. As they grew, so did their vocabulary. We started with picture books of farm animals and household items and our babies would imitate the sounds of trucks and clocks and dogs and blenders. A truck and a telephone were fun to mimic. By the time they could say, “What’s that?” they already had a sizable bucket of words and sounds.
As my first born continued to increase his vocabulary he became quite proficient at identifying almost everything around him. Then one item stumped him completely. He was already through the baby books and on to more advanced story lines when he asked, “What’s that?”
It was an iron. I named it and he repeated, “What’s that?” Clearly, he stumbled onto something he had not encountered in his few short years on earth and was curious. He had never seen an iron. I knew I had one somewhere, but I wasn’t about to locate it for show and tell. Truth be told, ironing was not in my skill set, in spite of watching my mother iron every day for years.
That’s not to say I didn’t touch up the collar of a blouse every year or so, or a shirt of my husband’s, minutes before departing for a wedding, but the iron was tucked away in the bowels of the basement on the same shelf as my mother’s flour sifter, and the yogurt maker. All useful items, but definitely ignored and definitely not in my son’s vocabulary.
My mother would iron during her “favorite shows.” Frankly, I think she ironed handkerchiefs and bras just to be able to have a few more cigarettes as she feasted on daytime television. This was the 1960s version of meditation. No conversation, no bickering allowed, just Pepsi Cola, an ashtray and mounds of laundry right off the line.
Many of us of a certain age learned to read from books depicting that very scene, minus the cigarettes and Pepsi. “Dick and Jane” had an ironing mom, a dad who raked the lawn, and you know that Dick helped daddy and Jane got to help mommy, often while wearing an apron—another item not easily identified by my children.
Dick and Jane and mommy and daddy were white, and mom and dad were always smiling. When I learned to read, these were basic books with very elementary themes. These were things my limited experience could identify with. Dick and Jane and Spot, the dog, would run and jump and play. We knew the words and there were no real surprises, and they all lived happily ever after.
They were published in the 1930s, but they were used in my grade school even beyond the 1960s. After all, it was about big easy words, not any cliffhangers or thought-provoking story line.
Children’s books have changed more than a little since my children were young, and a whole lot more than that, since I was young. The stories themselves reveal modern day issues and values, but the real evidence of wonderful updating is in the pictures.
We see diversity in the make up of the families. We see all levels of abilities of the characters and we read about non-traditional activities. The stories now include challenges, action, and finding solutions to problems. Dick and Jane have been replaced by a variety of characters far more interesting. Berenstain Bears were fun, but real-life heroes and their stories of overcoming adversity are great reading for impressionable minds.
Pictures of an iPhone and microwave replace the dial phone and ironing board. Critical thinking replaces tired scenes of daddy reading the newspaper while mommy works. Thoughtful choices replace mindless stereotypes.
Your child might never encounter an iron in her books, but she will learn amazing words that reflect the actions of heroic characters. Long after she forgets how she learned about an excavator or a space shuttle, she will have internalized the fact that anyone can learn to operate either one.
Put that on your ironing board and try to flatten it.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.