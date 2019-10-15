Maybe airlines aren’t going out of their way to make travel more accommodating, but the airports themselves are bending over backward to provide services and products.
Food, drink, shopping, entertainment and even exercise now all are part of the pre-boarding experience.
Bars and shops have been springing up at airports for years, but they weren’t open 24 hours. Now they are. Vending machines filled the gap, but a Snickers bar or package of chips wasn’t quite fitting the bill when it came to long waits for hurried and harried travelers.
What’s new under the terminal? Vending machines that have socks, makeup, electronics and of course, food. But food no is longer just Cheetos and Fritos. Salads and cheese, frozen custard and ramen noodles pop out of machines. Forget your coat? Need a new pair of gloves? Just swipe your card and out comes a down jacket or leather gloves.
It used to be over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house we go. Now families travel to Florida or Arizona by way of Denver or Atlanta, and in snowstorms, fog and wind. All this can keep you circling for hours. Issues like de-icing or wheels that don’t go up or down can turn you around and back to the gate without so much as a “by your leave.”
Getting to the homes of friends and family quickly and safely doesn’t come without uncertainty and fret. The airlines have made it continually more difficult and uncomfortable with long lines, X-rays, diminished seat room and luggage charges.
If you have ever been stuck in an ice storm in Chicago with no buses, taxies or rental cars available until 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, you know what I mean. If you have been rerouted to Nebraska for a seven-hour layover, you might have been happy to see a salad in the vending machine, or beer at the airport bar at 2 a.m.
Some of us have been without luggage for four days of a six-day vacation, others have missed flights because of computer glitches. At no time did any of us think shopping to pass the time would be our activity of choice. We read, snooze, or work — but shop? Not so much.
Revenue is skyrocketing for vending companies that have set up shop around the world, but not all ideas are taking off. There was a machine that sells flat shoes to women who must walk through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. It had to be removed, not because it wasn’t a popular purchase, but because it couldn’t get a strong enough cell signal to process credit card payments. That has all been taken care of now and flats are back in machines and selling like flat cakes, I mean hot cakes.
Baby supplies like diapers and rash cream are available and Nespresso machines with 10 different coffee flavors are there when Starbucks has closed for the day.
As for the stresses of traveling catching up with you, The Max-Well vending machine, with outlets at airports including Raleigh-Durham and JFK, offer items like relaxation and stress relief products; sinus, headache, cold and flu remedies; healthy snacks; and even compression socks.
We’ve come a long way from T-shirts and local foods unique to the area being sold in cute gift shops. We have come even further from needing to make sure we have granola bars and gum with us before we leave home.
Stuffed crab in Massachusetts and Virginia hams in their own carrying case can satisfy any whim or time-killing activity. The things you can purchase now leave little to the imagination. There are scorpion suckers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which is hard candy with a real scorpion suspended in the center of it.
The honeybees at O’Hare International Airport, along with St. Louis, Seattle, Austin and Albuquerque, provide fresh, made on-site, raw or infused honey. Perhaps cancellations and delays are not looking so grim after all. In fact, they have been made a bit sweeter.
