STELLPFLUG COLUMN: No bouncers, no myths

Let’s keep it real this Thanksgiving. From science to history, let’s listen and learn. We can celebrate and be sensible.
I love Thanksgiving. I mean the old Thanksgiving. The one where we get to invite anyone we wanted. Family, friends, whoever didn’t have guests or travel plans were all included. No questions asked. I love gathering together, sharing festivities. It doesn’t get better than that.
I dread Thanksgiving. The one where we might need a bouncer. The one where we have to decide who to invite. The one that some of us might require proof of vaccination or a recent negative test. The one where masks might be required and separate tables in different rooms might be set up, and part of the family will be offended no matter what we do.
I love the Thanksgiving story. The one where the Indians and the Pilgrims all share a meal in peace and harmony. I love the part about how they worked together growing all the food, and shook hands and loved each other and played games after the feast and lived happily ever after. I cherish the beauty and simplicity of recreated history.
I abhor Thanksgiving. I mean the Thanksgiving that was hardships and near starvation. The one that was surrounded by prejudice and arrogance, hatred and eventual genocide. We’ve been told a story since the mid-1800s to suggest the romanticized version was remotely like the reality. I wanted this to be true, as did we all, so we bought it. But when we learn the truth, we ought to at least acknowledge what might have transpired.
I’m worried about Thanksgiving. The only thing we should have to worry about is the timing of the turkey, not the timing of the last exposure an uncle had, or the school age nieces and nephews who may or may not be carrying grandma’s greatest fear. We should think about what delicacy each guest is bringing to the table, not which guests will bring in a virus. Nothing is simple, everything is changing, and even Thanksgiving is complicated.
I’m confused about Thanksgiving. Decisions will have to be made. The only things we should have to decide is sweet potatoes or squash or both. Another fun decision is whether to watch the Macy’s Day Parade while we cook Thanksgiving dinner or listen to Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant.” I like to choose both, because “Alice’s Restaurant” is only 23 minutes long and kicks off Thanksgiving. The parade goes on and on and cooking takes hours. Both keep me in a good place and in the present.
Culinary historians believe that much of the thanksgiving feast consisted of seafood because of the abundance of mussels and other shellfish in New England at the time. Lobster, bass, clams and oysters could well have been part of the feast. Myths have covered up truth on all fronts. Venison would have been the meat, maybe foul, but not turkey. Potatoes, white or sweet weren’t available for colonists, and flour and butter for pie? Unlikely. Stew and porridge were the foods for festivities, but who doesn’t like seeing the pictures of a feast we’d attend?
It’s not just the menu that may have been altered in the retelling. Although with nostalgia for the colonial times, by the 1850s people began celebrating a harvest and wishing for the olden days. Thanksgiving didn’t even become a holiday until 1863. There was plenty of time to fabricate versions more acceptable to future generations.
Much has been written about what really happened and scholars have revealed the most likely scenarios based on letters, recorded history and archeological findings. We have all toured forts and other historical sites where narrators share truth yet we hold on to the stories and myths we prefer.
I love Thanksgiving and it can be compromise. I won’t have a bouncer. I won’t make venison. I will give thanks for all I have; for family, friends, good science and good sense.
