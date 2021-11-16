STELLPFLUG COLUMN: No bouncers, no myths

Let’s keep it real this Thanksgiving. From science to history, let’s listen and learn. We can celebrate and be sensible.

I love Thanksgiving. I mean the old Thanksgiving. The one where we get to invite anyone we wanted. Family, friends, whoever didn’t have guests or travel plans were all included. No questions asked. I love gathering together, sharing festivities. It doesn’t get better than that.

I dread Thanksgiving. The one where we might need a bouncer. The one where we have to decide who to invite. The one that some of us might require proof of vaccination or a recent negative test. The one where masks might be required and separate tables in different rooms might be set up, and part of the family will be offended no matter what we do.

I love the Thanksgiving story. The one where the Indians and the Pilgrims all share a meal in peace and harmony. I love the part about how they worked together growing all the food, and shook hands and loved each other and played games after the feast and lived happily ever after. I cherish the beauty and simplicity of recreated history.