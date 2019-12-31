STELLPFLUG COLUMN: No. 1 resolution should be to seize the day, every day

It’s resolution time again. That means that we are about to resolve things that will dissolve in about 30 days, according to the research on how many people actually keep any resolutions more than a month, about 8%. Our intentions are so noble and well-intended; our follow through leaves a lot to be desired.
We know what the top themes are without consulting any studies; weight loss, exercise, travel, finding a soul mate, the usual. It used to be quit smoking, but fortunately that has made way for more time with family, which you’ll have if you quit smoking.
These lists used to remind me more of Lent than New Year’s, but I too have made them, written them down, and lost them only to find the list in a drawer years later, many of them remained unfinished.
There are actual guidelines to achieve your set goals or resolutions and writing them down is one of them.
But if you have them in your computer, put them on your desktop. And, make them realistic and attainable.
I have said this before: you are not going to ever be a ballerina. Ever. Move on.
Make your resolution specific and measurable. Saying you’re going to lose 70 pounds might be a fine goal, but losing one pound a week is measurable. You can resolve all you want, but a step-by-step process with an end goal in mind is what it’s all about.
Looking at the bigger picture, what are resolutions but a promise to yourself to take charge of you own life?
Enjoying the time we have could be No. 1 on the “to do” list.
All those bucket lists can be more frustrating than helpful when each year we keep moving them to the next year.
In the movie, “Dead Poets Society,” Mr. Keating, played by Robin Williams, urges his students to follow him into the hall where he shows them group pictures of past classes. He then has one of them read a passage from the poem by Robert Herrick that begins with “Gather ye rose buds while ye may.” The Latin equivalent for that sentiment is the famous phrase “carpe diem.” Translated as “seize the day.”
To emphasize how important this phrase is Keating startles them with, “We are all food for worms.
We are going to stop breathing, turn cold and die.”
Ouch. If you put it that way, I better start thinking long and hard about what I want to do with this day, and the next and the next.
How much can I get done before I am worm food?
He then points to the boys in the pictures and says, “These boys are now fertilizing daffodil. Lean in.
They are whispering … carpe diem, carpe diem. Seize the day, boys, make your lives extraordinary.”
That movie left a lasting impression on me in 1989 and comes back to me every now and then.
To me that movie had everything. Rebellion and passion, discipline and freedom of choice, and values. All part of a new year’s action plan.
We don’t need lists of goals and good intentions.
Adding noble deeds and heroic efforts to our to-do list is fine for Joan of Arc and Mother Teresa, but the truth is they didn’t have a list, they just lived their lives the way they knew how.
There is no need to feel shamed into comparing ourselves with historic figures or even our friends and neighbors.
We need to wake up each morning in the year 2020 and wonder how we can use the day in the best possible way—for us—for that day.
If that means going to exercise class before work, great. If that means calling a friend, volunteering at a school, delivering meals on wheels or reading a good book for one hour, just do it.
If it means telling yourself that this day will be a non-political day; a no sugar day, or a glass of wine day, it’s yours to decide. That, my friends, is seizing the day.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.