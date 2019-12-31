STELLPFLUG COLUMN: No. 1 resolution should be to seize the day, every day

It’s resolution time again. That means that we are about to resolve things that will dissolve in about 30 days, according to the research on how many people actually keep any resolutions more than a month, about 8%. Our intentions are so noble and well-intended; our follow through leaves a lot to be desired.

We know what the top themes are without consulting any studies; weight loss, exercise, travel, finding a soul mate, the usual. It used to be quit smoking, but fortunately that has made way for more time with family, which you’ll have if you quit smoking.

These lists used to remind me more of Lent than New Year’s, but I too have made them, written them down, and lost them only to find the list in a drawer years later, many of them remained unfinished.

There are actual guidelines to achieve your set goals or resolutions and writing them down is one of them.

But if you have them in your computer, put them on your desktop. And, make them realistic and attainable.

I have said this before: you are not going to ever be a ballerina. Ever. Move on.