STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Nudists required to wear masks

I wonder if a nudist feels naked without her wedding ring. I have often said that I feel naked if I go out without earrings, but nudists don’t ever just feel naked, they really are. I bring this up because I read in the Wall Street Journal about nudist resorts that are now opening and although some of them advertise as a clothing-optional resort, most are saying masks are not optional, but required.
As you can imagine, or maybe we can’t imagine, this is getting pushback from the regulars who go to the resorts yearly and have no interest in having a tan line of any kind. In addition to not having pockets to carry their masks, their freedom to practice their naturalist lifestyle is being challenged.
In the U.S. they are trying to adapt to safety first and adding masks to their wardrobe. Many are just so grateful to see resorts reopening, they are complying. In April, when some countries were relaxing face mask regulations, the Czech Republic mandated everyone to cover their faces, and that included nudists. While nude public sunbathing is quite commonplace, the authorities were quite strict on everyone being covered from the chin up.
In France, nude yoga in the park may be postponed, but due to the strict shelter in place, nudists have found other outlets. Online classes from gardening to cooking to yoga are all being shared by this enthusiastic group of naked people, although they, like the rest of us, miss human contact and in-person interaction.
Portland, Oregon, and Madison, have cancelled their annual World Naked Bike Ride this year. Both cities have laws against nudity, but since this event is an official protest against dependency on oil, for cyclist’s safety and in support of body positivity, they allow the nudity during this event. Take a minute to meld those issues together. I have no problem with any of them, I just never would have thought of a naked bike ride as an event to bring those concerns to the forefront. This event is held from Argentina to Ann Arbor, Norway, to New York, and all have been cancelled, leaving those who have skin in the game to organize smaller events.
Organizers have suggested cyclists do their own ride, wherever and whenever they feel safe. Be warned that you may be out cycling someday and a nudist might flash by, in protest of our dependency on oil, or encouraging more strict rules for cyclist’s safety, or maybe just supporting body positivity. If you like, stop them to discuss these issues.
It’s no surprise that the interest in nudism has sparked and the membership is on the rise since lockdowns. During safe at home, working at home, and temporary unemployment, individuals have found not getting dressed in the morning a convenience, and fewer trips to the laundromat or even their own laundry as a savings on time and money.
Some issues raised by nudists are that the weight of clothes is a burden and that people hide behind clothing as armor. They enjoy the freedom of movement comradery of like-minded people. I have never felt the weight of clothes as a burden. I have, however, felt the extra weight of me, which might be one of the reasons I am more than happy to cover myself in public.
As for armor, I do think wardrobe can distract and deceive. It can dictate authority, power, wealth and even royalty. If politicians and negotiators had to meet naked, with only masks, there would be quicker meetings to be sure. Nudity could be a great equalizer, both socially and politically.
Remember the advice about picturing people in the audience naked if you are frightened about giving a speech or performance? I used to think that was silly. To me it would have been no help at all. On second thought, it might just be the ticket in today’s climate.
Uncovering bodies, and covering faces shows just how far we have come in turning the world upside down. Most nudists would wave the white flag, if they had a pocket to put it in.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
