STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Nudists required to wear masks

Portland, Oregon, and Madison, have cancelled their annual World Naked Bike Ride this year. Both cities have laws against nudity, but since this event is an official protest against dependency on oil, for cyclist’s safety and in support of body positivity, they allow the nudity during this event. Take a minute to meld those issues together. I have no problem with any of them, I just never would have thought of a naked bike ride as an event to bring those concerns to the forefront. This event is held from Argentina to Ann Arbor, Norway, to New York, and all have been cancelled, leaving those who have skin in the game to organize smaller events.

Organizers have suggested cyclists do their own ride, wherever and whenever they feel safe. Be warned that you may be out cycling someday and a nudist might flash by, in protest of our dependency on oil, or encouraging more strict rules for cyclist’s safety, or maybe just supporting body positivity. If you like, stop them to discuss these issues.

It’s no surprise that the interest in nudism has sparked and the membership is on the rise since lockdowns. During safe at home, working at home, and temporary unemployment, individuals have found not getting dressed in the morning a convenience, and fewer trips to the laundromat or even their own laundry as a savings on time and money.