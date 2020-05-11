STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Observation, discovery, all part of the process

One husband was totally surprised that his wife didn’t eat mustard. She has never eaten it, never liked it, never even put it in dishes, much less on a hot dog or brat. That begged the question, “Has he met me?”

If your children don’t know where to find the scotch tape, if your spouse doesn’t know you don’t put bleach directly into the wash machine, much less in his smoothies, this safer-at-home order is helping your family grow and learn about each other.

Earlier during this pandemic, the line “for better, for worse, but not for lunch” resurfaced. I thought it was silly and sexist years ago, now the 24/7 co-existence has me reexamining everything, even that punchline. Time, CNN and others have been doing features on surviving togetherness during this pandemic. Mentioning how much toilet paper she uses or how he chews, seems so minor compared to the financial struggles and the lack of socialization, but there it is.

Wearing a T-shirt that says “I need more space” might be cute, but it doesn’t address the issues at hand. This all reminds me of the Elizabeth Kubler-Ross model on the five stages of grief.