STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Observation, discovery, all part of the process

Navigating the new educational landscape has been more than challenging to many families. Turning the household into a battlefield instead of a playground can happen at any given time throughout the week depending on the power struggle, the at-home workloads and the additional loads of laundry.
This learning curve comes with conflicts and complexities heretofore rare in most households. To quote one mom who has always held a full-time job outside her home, “I love my children, but they are just always there, and they cling to me. I have no place to go.”
The jokes about day drinking and putting signs on the door when you are working, and expelling children from school are funny to a point. It is hard to keep any sense of humor.
These months have taken on a far more serious note, including anxiety, uncertainty and frustrations. Calling it a mommy tsunami would be an understatement. Calling it a daddy do-over is just making light of a serious situation.
One friend can’t believe he had a crying child at 9:30 p.m., and a wife who fell asleep.
Many complimentary articles are now surfacing about the value of teachers. I even saw a suggestion that teachers should get paid more—like a billion dollars a year.
Other interesting dynamics are emerging that have to do with discovery and observation. Families are actually seeing more of each other than they have in years.
One husband was totally surprised that his wife didn’t eat mustard. She has never eaten it, never liked it, never even put it in dishes, much less on a hot dog or brat. That begged the question, “Has he met me?”
If your children don’t know where to find the scotch tape, if your spouse doesn’t know you don’t put bleach directly into the wash machine, much less in his smoothies, this safer-at-home order is helping your family grow and learn about each other.
Earlier during this pandemic, the line “for better, for worse, but not for lunch” resurfaced. I thought it was silly and sexist years ago, now the 24/7 co-existence has me reexamining everything, even that punchline. Time, CNN and others have been doing features on surviving togetherness during this pandemic. Mentioning how much toilet paper she uses or how he chews, seems so minor compared to the financial struggles and the lack of socialization, but there it is.
Wearing a T-shirt that says “I need more space” might be cute, but it doesn’t address the issues at hand. This all reminds me of the Elizabeth Kubler-Ross model on the five stages of grief.
This pandemic is not unlike a terminal illness or death in how people have reacted. Denial is the first response. Whoever said that we are all in this together hasn’t met retired people who are comfortable financially and looking for ways to amuse themselves. Compare them to the single mother of three going to work at the hospital each day and trying to home-school and feed her children. Some people are definitely “in it” more than others.
The second stage is anger. We have seen this displayed not only on the news but all around us. Frustration and feelings of being persecuted are evident.
Bargaining is the third stage, and we have seen how we incorporate blaming and negotiating in this, trying to weasel out of it. This hasn’t seemed to work so well.
The fourth stage, depression, reflects the despair felt by many. I wish our mental health services were open and available for all.
The fifth stage, acceptance, can only be arrived at by getting safely through the fourth. Knowing that it’s going to be OK. Not everyone is there. Naming the feelings, embracing the “it is what it is” philosophy, and knowing there is a future, might ease the daily struggles.
We may not be able to go to the Hokey-Pokey Clinic to turn ourselves around, and we may not be able to do it in the privacy of our own homes. Let’s hope help is on the way.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
