STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Patience a difficult virtue

Patience has been praised by philosophers, poets and religions, but it has taken a year of pandemic to have its virtuous qualities really sink in.

Whether any of us will apply said lesson after we return to our more speedy and hectic lifestyles will be up to each of us as individuals. Have we learned patience? Have we willingly slowed down? Have we followed guidelines to pace ourselves and take time and care with ourselves and others?

Some of us are on the brink of throwing in the towel. But let me emphasize that this is not the time for us to lose our patience. We have come so far. So many have sacrificed for us and many have exercised restraint, we can’t just cry uncle and give up. The capacity to tolerate delays and cancelations has been amazing.

We are not yet in a position to go from zero to 60. I know a couple who received their first vaccination and to celebrate they went to dinner and a movie. I am not sure that is what Dr. Anthony Fauci and every other medical authority on the planet had in mind, when they said things might ease up after everyone or at least a critical mass is vaccinated.