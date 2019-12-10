My mother-in-law received the grandchild in trouble one. My friend received the “you have been selected” one. I received the credit card one, the trouble with your computer one, and the Social Security one. Many have received the timeshare resale one. I am talking about scams. I am talking about the imposters and robots who have deliberately robbed hard working, innocent people of their life savings for personal gain. Or as my mother would have said, “Those shysters!”
Just when you think you won’t fall prey to any kind of sweet-talking individual who is offering you a deal too good to be true, you buckle just for a moment.
Time to remember that, if it sounds to good to be true, it isn’t true.
Just when we know the accent isn’t Midwest, and even are familiar with some of the opening lines, we worry that it might really be the IRS and we might really be in trouble. Mispronouncing my name, asking how I am doing today, all lead to trouble.
The reason phone scams still work is because we all have a bit of what psychologists’ call “a habitual reliance on people in authority.” When someone sounds official and says he is representing the government, we pause. Could it really be someone who is trying to help me? The hope factor kicks in and we want it to not be an ill-willed shyster trying to get our bank accounts.
One call a friend in River Falls received had an acquaintance’s phone number on the caller ID. She answered only to discover she, too, had been selected, and she hung up. Robo calls with a friend’s number or your own number are the most threatening, because you worry about your whole system being hacked or tampered with in some way and feel quite invaded.
That kind of vulnerability is scary.
Feeling violated by the invasion in our own home or on our cell phone puts us on alert.
That doesn’t mean we don’t still hesitate at times. Hanging up used to seem so rude, but all the experts say hang up immediately. No chit chat, no challenging, just hang up. They want to keep you on the line. It’s easy to hang up when they say you have won a prize, but you have to confirm who you are with your Social Security number or credit card.
It becomes harder when they say they can fix your computer remotely, or your Social Security check is delayed until you assure them you are who you say you are. The medical card scams and the tax ID theft are the ones that strike fear and uncertainty.
At least in the olden days, when door to door salesmen came calling and sold you products that may or may not do what he said they would, you had tea and he was “such a nice young man.” Now they are not nice at all, and some aren’t even human.
There was an incident recently where the scammer got his comeuppance. He called a North Carolina police station and told the police captain she was about to be arrested. She was told she was facing more than 25 criminal charges from drug trafficking to money laundering. He called the wrong person. She recorded it and it can be viewed on YouTube as a warning.
My husband once asked a professed IRS representative what he saw out his window, since he claimed he was calling from Washington D.C.
He said he didn’t have a window. “How about when you leave work, what do you see on the street?” At that point the caller hung up.
Needless to say, never give out bank numbers, date of birth, credit card numbers or Social Security information.
We are told not to engage, but I have heard that some people say “It’s dinner time, leave a number I can call back.” Another suggests answering the question “How are you today?” with a litany of ailments and tragedies.
It’s hard to believe there is an entire industry based on fraud, but damage control comes with awareness.
