STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Planning the rest of your life

There are many of us who thought we had to have our entire lives figured out when signing up for those first post-high school classes or taking that first job out of school.

What an exasperating charge that was. People would ask what we were going to study, what we were going to do, what specialty we wanted to learn, what jobs we were looking forward to.

All we wanted to do was see what was out there. All we wanted to do was get out from under parental curfew, meet some new people to broaden our horizons and hope we could figure it all out before someone noticed how directionless we were.

Many of us had little or no exposure to “the outside world,” outside of our family, our own little communities, our own limited experiences. We didn’t even know what choices were out there, much less that they were ours to make.

I remember signing up for a class called anthropology, because I had no idea what it was and the word sounded exotic and sophisticated. Clueless about anything older than my grandpa, I got a D, but I still like to say I took a semester of anthropology.