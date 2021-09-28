STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Planning the rest of your life

There are many of us who thought we had to have our entire lives figured out when signing up for those first post-high school classes or taking that first job out of school.
What an exasperating charge that was. People would ask what we were going to study, what we were going to do, what specialty we wanted to learn, what jobs we were looking forward to.
All we wanted to do was see what was out there. All we wanted to do was get out from under parental curfew, meet some new people to broaden our horizons and hope we could figure it all out before someone noticed how directionless we were.
Many of us had little or no exposure to “the outside world,” outside of our family, our own little communities, our own limited experiences. We didn’t even know what choices were out there, much less that they were ours to make.
I remember signing up for a class called anthropology, because I had no idea what it was and the word sounded exotic and sophisticated. Clueless about anything older than my grandpa, I got a D, but I still like to say I took a semester of anthropology.
These days it is rare to have it all figured out at an early age. In fact, young people are encouraged to explore all their options. There is far less stigma about changing plans, failing, and regrouping. This could be the gift of freedom to examine the depth and breadth of possibilities, or it could even be more daunting for those who just want to “get on with it.”
We think in terms of the recent graduates and the newly skilled workers beginning “real” jobs. But, everyone faces periodic panic about “the rest of my life.”
If there are debts to pay and mouths to feed, life looks pretty linear. But even deciding where to live and who to be with can consume the average young person searching for meaning and connection.
Many colleges and technical schools are offering career guidance and support for the big questions and the unknown future. One class, appropriately called “Getting Unstuck When You Don’t Know What’s Next,” is offered at Smith College. Another class called “Psychology and the Good Life” offered at Yale had more than 1,200 students enrolled the first time it was offered. Designed to help stressed out students figure out what matters, these classes assure students they don’t need to have their whole lives mapped before they get their first jobs.
The book, “Designing Your Life” became an instant best seller after a “Life Design Lab” class was offered at Stanford. Classes about finding your vocation with clever titles like “Is Your Calling Calling?” are not new, but they are gaining in popularity and enrollment.
The book, “You Pack Your Own Chute” and accompanying classes were offered at Moraine Park Technical College in the 80s and 90s. Fulfilling one’s passion by making life choices has always been the challenge, but even that concept can be off-putting to someone who feels shamed by their lack of certainty and purpose.
How would one know what their passion is when most of their lives they have been in school? Passion comes from being exposed to things in the real world, having a taste of doing something that sparks enthusiasm.
A University of Wisconsin-Madison sophomore was having internet installed in her new apartment when the tech guy found out she was a student his query was predictable, “What do you want to do?” She replied, “Get internet set up in this apartment.”
When Mary Oliver penned the poem that includes the beautiful line, “What is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?” I don’t think she thought about all the terrified angst that question could produce. She was looking at the astonishing world around her and offering encouragement.
Our lives do not have to be linear. Life is full of divergence, multi-dimensions and can zig-zag now and then. It’s a wild and precious journey.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.