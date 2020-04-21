STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Poetry, clever words way to make sense of dark days
0 comments

STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Poetry, clever words way to make sense of dark days

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Zooming is our new form of communication, yet the written word has taken flight in many groups. Letters, emails, stories, and poems are being passed around, written and shared. There are families sharing “Cooking with Grampa” and Storytime with cousins. One friend has done a crossword puzzle for her grandsons, another has been doing free yoga classes online.

The endless creativity and connectedness warms my heart. This is truly a time of rebirth and renewal. One of my friends’ groups meets via Zoom and recently we had a poetry contest. There were no winners or losers, just lots of laughter. The limericks aren’t all for G-rated readers, but the haikus were worthy of contemplation.

Mundane ThoughtsCovid-19, you’re such a swine

I think about you most of the time

Washing my hands; “Keep your distance from me”

What decontaminated food can I have for my tea?

Anxiety levels are up, tempers are frayed

Exercise done and old records played

I’ve sown lettuce, tomatoes and beets

But one major question—What can I eat?

Limerick There is a terrible virus, named Covid

Who’s task it is to make the whole world horrid,

But, said the Chinese,

This is only a tease,

We are out to make everything torrid.

HaikuA gift of Covid

Unexpectedly I learn

How to wash my hands.

Second Haiku

It is not simple

To write a hand-washing verse

I shower now instead.

Contemplative free verse was one friend’s offering Thursday, April 9

Tell us where is home

Behind a closed and locked door

Or there, with the birds

Saturday April 11

Robin, looking where

Fluttering on my front porch

We’re not gone just yet!

Sunday April 12

Really, is that snow?

Snow bunnies march on my deck

There, spring is ahead.

We had some verses about politics, and most definitely about toilet paper. There are no rules, no restrictions when we are home and are looking for entertainment, and I won’t name my budding poets, lest they withdraw their contributions.

One of my offerings was the following:

Memories of April’s PastRemember the Aprils of years ago?

When we greeted spring with a cheerful hello?

Flowers and cyclists were present outdoors

We were ready for cleaning and garden chores.

This year is different, it’s isolation we greet,

The cyclists are separated as they go down the street.

The flowers and gardens and cleaning still there,

So why not do it with gusto and flair?

We all are confused, young parents are stressed,

Children are frightened, grampa’s not dressed.

I’ve painted his toenails, he’s braided my hair,

We’ve baked and we’ve cleaned and we’ve knit underwear.

If ever I needed a change it is now,

Need some new faces, a cat, dog or cow.

Yes! A cow for the milk, we need milk you see

And toilet paper, and wine and some vitamin C.

We read and we walk and we sleep, then repeat.

We dream of what we shall do and shall eat!

It’s not that we’re bored, we are not in harm’s way,

It’s just that we’re used to doing more day to day.

We’re spoiled, we’re privileged, we’re healthy, we’re here;

If only I could rid of this unnerving fear.

Time for renewal, time for a shift

The paradigm must change, this must be a gift.

If absence makes the heart grow fonder

We will have a lot to ponder.

Covid is doing what Greta Thunberg tried,

Air quality’s improved, activism hasn’t died.

This virus of 2020

Has unhinged us all aplenty

We must do what’s in our powers

And let April showers, bring May flowers!

I challenge everyone to write a poem, a ditty, a song or a memory of this time of our lives. I think some people will block this out, some will revise history to make it not as bad as purported. It could be a family thing, a Zoom group, a private thoughtful narrative. It could be fun.

Since this is my birthday month, like no other, I might add, I would like to promote fun.

Kay Stellpflug

Kay Stellpflug

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Trump's racist comments are fueling hate crimes against Asian Americans. Time for state leaders to step in
Opinion

Commentary: Trump's racist comments are fueling hate crimes against Asian Americans. Time for state leaders to step in

Coughing is now a doubly serious concern for Asian Americans. Like everyone else, we're afraid of contracting the coronavirus. As a racial group, we have an additional fear: being profiled as disease carriers and being maliciously coughed at. After news of the coronavirus broke in January, Asian Americans almost immediately experienced racial taunts on school campuses, shunning on public ...

Commentary: Elections are a terrible way to select judges. That means you, Wisconsin
Opinion

Commentary: Elections are a terrible way to select judges. That means you, Wisconsin

The surprising victory of Jill Karofsky in the election for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court is making national headlines, including this one from Monday's New York Times: "Upset Victory in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Gives Democrats a Lift." My first thought on reading this was to recall Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.'s claim, in response to President Donald Trump's criticism of "an ...

+6
Commentary: Forget about the Steele dossier. Trump's conduct in office is the real scandal
Opinion

Commentary: Forget about the Steele dossier. Trump's conduct in office is the real scandal

In 2018 President Donald Trump tweeted: "The only 'Collusion' is that of the Democrats with Russia and many others." This week the idea that Trump was the victim, not the beneficiary, of Russian meddling in 2016 was revived. The impetus was the release of previously redacted footnotes from last year's report on the Russia investigation by Michael E. Horowitz, the Justice Department's inspector ...

Commentary: Put Americans back to work fighting the coronavirus
Opinion

Commentary: Put Americans back to work fighting the coronavirus

  • Updated

Roughly 22 million Americans have lost their jobs since mid-March, when the coronavirus started spreading around the country. Many won't be able to return to work until the outbreak is contained. Meanwhile, there's a proven strategy for containing infectious diseases, which is notoriously difficult to carry out because it's so labor-intensive. Why don't we solve both problems at once? With ...

Commentary: As coronavirus cases multiply, so does government disinformation
National Politics

Commentary: As coronavirus cases multiply, so does government disinformation

  • Updated

In July 1983, an anonymous letter appeared in an obscure newspaper in New Delhi claiming that the AIDS virus had been invented at Fort Detrick, in Maryland. The author identified himself as an American scientist and said that the virus was intended to be a biological weapon for the U.S. military. The allegation was picked up and published in a well-known Soviet journal and then reported in ...

Commentary: My childhood memories of the Holocaust in a world of COVID-19
Opinion

Commentary: My childhood memories of the Holocaust in a world of COVID-19

  • Updated

Celebrating Passover during the COVID-19 pandemic brought back memories of Seders spent in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, starting when my twin brother and I were 6 years old. At 82, we are in all likelihood the last surviving twins of the Holocaust - in any case, a shrinking remnant of the 5% of Jews from Holland who were deported to Nazi camps and returned. Under impossible ...

Commentary: Mail-in ballots make voter fraud easy. I know because I did it
Opinion

Commentary: Mail-in ballots make voter fraud easy. I know because I did it

The coronavirus outbreak is wreaking havoc on America's elections, as evidenced by the fight over Wisconsin's primary this week. One proposed solution is moving everyone to voting by mail, but President Donald Trump isn't a fan. "A lot of people cheat with mail-in voting," he said last week. He's got a point. I've done it myself. In 2011, when I was living in Palm Beach County, Fla., I decided ...

+5
Commentary: 'LIBERATE MICHIGAN!' Trump tweets to armed protesters. What was he thinking?
Opinion

Commentary: 'LIBERATE MICHIGAN!' Trump tweets to armed protesters. What was he thinking?

Earlier this week, thousands of people wrangled by a conservative political group drove into the Capitol area of Lansing, Mich., to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Among them were some Second Amendment hard-liners and anti-government activists openly carrying firearms. President Donald Trump's response? Um, was that the president of ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News