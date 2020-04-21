STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Poetry, clever words way to make sense of dark days

Zooming is our new form of communication, yet the written word has taken flight in many groups. Letters, emails, stories, and poems are being passed around, written and shared. There are families sharing “Cooking with Grampa” and Storytime with cousins. One friend has done a crossword puzzle for her grandsons, another has been doing free yoga classes online.
The endless creativity and connectedness warms my heart. This is truly a time of rebirth and renewal. One of my friends’ groups meets via Zoom and recently we had a poetry contest. There were no winners or losers, just lots of laughter. The limericks aren’t all for G-rated readers, but the haikus were worthy of contemplation.
Mundane ThoughtsCovid-19, you’re such a swine
I think about you most of the time
Washing my hands; “Keep your distance from me”
What decontaminated food can I have for my tea?
Anxiety levels are up, tempers are frayed
Exercise done and old records played
I’ve sown lettuce, tomatoes and beets
But one major question—What can I eat?
Limerick There is a terrible virus, named Covid
Who’s task it is to make the whole world horrid,
But, said the Chinese,
This is only a tease,
We are out to make everything torrid.
HaikuA gift of Covid
Unexpectedly I learn
How to wash my hands.
Second Haiku
It is not simple
To write a hand-washing verse
I shower now instead.
Contemplative free verse was one friend’s offering Thursday, April 9
Tell us where is home
Behind a closed and locked door
Or there, with the birds
Saturday April 11
Robin, looking where
Fluttering on my front porch
We’re not gone just yet!
Sunday April 12
Really, is that snow?
Snow bunnies march on my deck
There, spring is ahead.
We had some verses about politics, and most definitely about toilet paper. There are no rules, no restrictions when we are home and are looking for entertainment, and I won’t name my budding poets, lest they withdraw their contributions.
One of my offerings was the following:
Memories of April’s PastRemember the Aprils of years ago?
When we greeted spring with a cheerful hello?
Flowers and cyclists were present outdoors
We were ready for cleaning and garden chores.
This year is different, it’s isolation we greet,
The cyclists are separated as they go down the street.
The flowers and gardens and cleaning still there,
So why not do it with gusto and flair?
We all are confused, young parents are stressed,
Children are frightened, grampa’s not dressed.
I’ve painted his toenails, he’s braided my hair,
We’ve baked and we’ve cleaned and we’ve knit underwear.
If ever I needed a change it is now,
Need some new faces, a cat, dog or cow.
Yes! A cow for the milk, we need milk you see
And toilet paper, and wine and some vitamin C.
We read and we walk and we sleep, then repeat.
We dream of what we shall do and shall eat!
It’s not that we’re bored, we are not in harm’s way,
It’s just that we’re used to doing more day to day.
We’re spoiled, we’re privileged, we’re healthy, we’re here;
If only I could rid of this unnerving fear.
Time for renewal, time for a shift
The paradigm must change, this must be a gift.
If absence makes the heart grow fonder
We will have a lot to ponder.
Covid is doing what Greta Thunberg tried,
Air quality’s improved, activism hasn’t died.
This virus of 2020
Has unhinged us all aplenty
We must do what’s in our powers
And let April showers, bring May flowers!
I challenge everyone to write a poem, a ditty, a song or a memory of this time of our lives. I think some people will block this out, some will revise history to make it not as bad as purported. It could be a family thing, a Zoom group, a private thoughtful narrative. It could be fun.
Since this is my birthday month, like no other, I might add, I would like to promote fun.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
