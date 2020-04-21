STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Poetry, clever words way to make sense of dark days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Zooming is our new form of communication, yet the written word has taken flight in many groups. Letters, emails, stories, and poems are being passed around, written and shared. There are families sharing “Cooking with Grampa” and Storytime with cousins. One friend has done a crossword puzzle for her grandsons, another has been doing free yoga classes online.

The endless creativity and connectedness warms my heart. This is truly a time of rebirth and renewal. One of my friends’ groups meets via Zoom and recently we had a poetry contest. There were no winners or losers, just lots of laughter. The limericks aren’t all for G-rated readers, but the haikus were worthy of contemplation.

Mundane ThoughtsCovid-19, you’re such a swine

I think about you most of the time

Washing my hands; “Keep your distance from me”

What decontaminated food can I have for my tea?

Anxiety levels are up, tempers are frayed

Exercise done and old records played

I’ve sown lettuce, tomatoes and beets

But one major question—What can I eat?