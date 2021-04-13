STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Poison garden fascinating but lethal

Crocuses, daffodils and tulips are welcome sights of spring. The colors, the smells, and the promise of renewed life are all part of our seasonal ritual.
Herb gardens are being tended, vegetable seeds are being planted, and deadly greenery is being prepared for display. Yes, you read that right; deadly plants. The Duchess of Northumberland, England, wanted something more outstanding than ordinary offerings from the land. The gardens of Alnwick are most definitely, inedible, untouchable and not to be smelled lest you want a hallucinogenic response or worse.
Any grand estate or castle can have flowering plants, fountains and sculptures, but that is so like mere commoners. When Jane Percy inherited the title of Duchess of Northumberland, she also inherited the castle and grounds of Alnwick. The gardens were in a state of disrepair and in ambitiously restoring the landscaping she was looking for something more exotic, and uniquely appealing. Poison seemed to be the ticket to attracting the masses.
Some of us associate gardening with allergies. The gardens at Alnwick offer more than a few sneezes and sniffles in one section. Death by breath is in The Poison Garden, and that could be part of the attraction.
The first garden at Alnwick Castle was laid down in 1750 by the 1st Duke of Northumberland, but much has changed since then. Two centuries of additions and a large conservatory continued the prosperity and grandness of the gardens. During World War II, the gardens were turned over to provide food, a noble undertaking. After it lost its usefulness it slowly fell into a state of disrepair.
Redevelopment started in 1997 when the 12th Duke of Northumberland inherited the estate. To the tune of close to 42 million pounds, it was a landscaper’s dream to be able to introduce new features and unique tourist attractions. Royalty has a way of securing funds for pet projects and by 2004 there was a 6,000 square foot tree house on the property. Water features, topiaries, pavilions and a visitors center added to the now famous garden destination. It sounds most appealing and is definitely a tourist attraction. The real attraction, however, has become The Poison Garden.
Embarking on a garden to die for, the duchess wanted unique and interesting.
The gardens needed a twist, a hook. In 2005, more than 100 species of intoxicating and poisonous plants were added to the already elaborate renovated gardens and people were knocking at the gates.
The staff is often dressed in full hazmat suits just to tend the gardens and one plant is kept behind a barrier. One plant can’t even be sniffed without serious injury to the sniffer, and others are deadly to the touch. It is an “enter at your own risk” kind of attraction.
Hosting 100 species of poisonous plants, tourists arrive from all over the planet—and yes, they ask if there is a gift shop. In all honesty, part of the flood of tourists is due to the site’s use as Hogwarts in two of the Harry Potter movies, but the lethal and intoxicating flora holds the attention of many.
Growing a variety of drugs, the gardener/guides display cannabis, cocaine, hemlock, opium and henbane. They explain which are used to anesthetize and which are mind altering. Magic mushrooms, tobacco and strychnos nux-vomic—the source of strychnine—are also growing nefariously. The duchess has said that this is the educational piece for the school tours and they find it quite interesting.
The more common plants that are killers are a reminder to the fee-paying public that they are in danger in many parts of the forests and roadsides. The garden generates up to 53 million pounds in extra spending for her trust. Nothing to shake a poisonous stick at.
I now am looking crossways at my lilies of the valley, foxglove and rhubarb. If my rhododendron can cause heart problems and confusion and my hyacinth might induce vomiting and diarrhea, I am going to keep my garden gloves and mask on. And I definitely will not be eating my bulbs anytime soon.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.