STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Poison garden fascinating but lethal

Crocuses, daffodils and tulips are welcome sights of spring. The colors, the smells, and the promise of renewed life are all part of our seasonal ritual.

Herb gardens are being tended, vegetable seeds are being planted, and deadly greenery is being prepared for display. Yes, you read that right; deadly plants. The Duchess of Northumberland, England, wanted something more outstanding than ordinary offerings from the land. The gardens of Alnwick are most definitely, inedible, untouchable and not to be smelled lest you want a hallucinogenic response or worse.

Any grand estate or castle can have flowering plants, fountains and sculptures, but that is so like mere commoners. When Jane Percy inherited the title of Duchess of Northumberland, she also inherited the castle and grounds of Alnwick. The gardens were in a state of disrepair and in ambitiously restoring the landscaping she was looking for something more exotic, and uniquely appealing. Poison seemed to be the ticket to attracting the masses.

Some of us associate gardening with allergies. The gardens at Alnwick offer more than a few sneezes and sniffles in one section. Death by breath is in The Poison Garden, and that could be part of the attraction.