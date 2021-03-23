STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Potato heads, one and all

I wasn’t going to take the bait as everyone was getting their tater tots in a bundle over Hasbro announcing its big gender reveal. I had no skin in the game but from what I understood, it isn’t really a change at all. It seems they are just offering more options.
They are keeping Mr. and Mrs. Potato head of years gone by and adding more tubers to the family unit and more accessories to their wardrobe or maybe their appendages. The learning curve on 42 accessories does not compete with Legos or Lincoln Logs, but to each his/her/their own.
Some think Hasbro did it to be politically correct and to respond to current accepted cultural changes. Others assume it is just a way to boost sales and put their toy line in the forefront after a particularly poor year for potato heads. After all, the original product cost 98 cents and came without the potato. Providing your own vegetable at least allowed for creativity and diversity. Now the plastic, with or without a title or pronoun, looks the same. Adding a mustache or a bonnet seems immaterial in today’s society.
As stem toys increase in sales, this item holds little play value, but lots of nostalgia. Just when it was past its best by date, it became famous all over again for being in the movie “Toy Story.” Reviving its popularity and opening doors to other film and TV appearances Potato Head jumped back on the radar.
As for Mrs. Potato head, looking more like a baked bean doesn’t enhance its appeal, but I guess inadvertently Hasbro was promoting mixed marriages in produce and isn’t that the fiber of eradicating bias?
If they really wanted to dispel old attitudes, they would sell Barbie and Potato Head as a set. Although she is a mere 60-years-old and Potato is 70, they can mix and match. She, Ken, GI Joe and the whole lot of Potatoes can compare skin conditions, prosthetics, man buns, and should they procreate, Barbie’s ridiculously small feet may in generations match up with Potatoes unusually large feet to come to some middle of the road.
Being in the national Toy Hall of Fame both Potato and Barbie are at least in the same league when it comes to status. This is unlike another couple who has made the news recently. Using all the ploys any good promoter would for other products, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used the race card, the mental health card. Mentioning the questioned concern over skin tone and suicide all in one interview, it turned out to be great TV as well as fodder for the news media for days to follow. Talk about upstaging both Barbie and the Potato affair, it even clouded poor Dr. Seuss. His birthday was acknowledged, but he too was facing less play time and shelf time. Four of the six books removed I never heard of and the other two were minor players in popularity.
Minor players are the operative words. Like maybe all the not-in-line for king and queen royalty who are minor players. When asking around about the whole hierarchy system in England, one person ventured so far as to say that maybe the DNA of Prince Harry should be checked before anyone questions the next generation.
As for Oprah Winfrey’s role in all this, she may or may not have been paid a mere $8 million to spotlight another crack in the Royal armor. And they may or may not have shared the bounty, since they no longer are on the payroll of the taxpayer’s coffers.
I am not dismissing very real issues of depression, suicide and racial injustices. I am questioning the need for the entire world to hear very rich, very privileged people complain about their mistreatment. Meanwhile, Barbie and the Mr. Potato Head have expressed equal dissatisfaction and feelings of being trapped and misrepresented over the years. They too want a two-hour format with whine and wine. Winfrey, just give them their moment and sympathy and move on.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.