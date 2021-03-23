STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Potato heads, one and all

As for Mrs. Potato head, looking more like a baked bean doesn’t enhance its appeal, but I guess inadvertently Hasbro was promoting mixed marriages in produce and isn’t that the fiber of eradicating bias?

If they really wanted to dispel old attitudes, they would sell Barbie and Potato Head as a set. Although she is a mere 60-years-old and Potato is 70, they can mix and match. She, Ken, GI Joe and the whole lot of Potatoes can compare skin conditions, prosthetics, man buns, and should they procreate, Barbie’s ridiculously small feet may in generations match up with Potatoes unusually large feet to come to some middle of the road.

Being in the national Toy Hall of Fame both Potato and Barbie are at least in the same league when it comes to status. This is unlike another couple who has made the news recently. Using all the ploys any good promoter would for other products, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used the race card, the mental health card. Mentioning the questioned concern over skin tone and suicide all in one interview, it turned out to be great TV as well as fodder for the news media for days to follow. Talk about upstaging both Barbie and the Potato affair, it even clouded poor Dr. Seuss. His birthday was acknowledged, but he too was facing less play time and shelf time. Four of the six books removed I never heard of and the other two were minor players in popularity.