STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Promises easier to make than keep

When my dog’s life was draining from him, I was devastated. I did what any good 12-year-old Catholic girl would do; I promised God I would become a nun if he let my dog live.

I was not above bargaining and my dog was my best friend, my confidant, and the one thing I loved more than anything. I did mention I was very dramatic in those days, right? But his demise was not my decision. Promises or not.

Becoming a nun was not in my future. I didn’t even look good in black, the color of nunnery at the time, and was hardly a candidate for reverence or piety. I knew it was a shallow promise and it was truly unfair to put God in that position.

How many promises do we make, to ourselves or others, which fall by the wayside because there are always extenuating circumstances? In the case of my wonderful, loving, but blind dog, my parents put him to sleep while I was at school. It took years to forgive the big dog that bit him, and the owners of the dog, even though I babysat for them. I also blamed my mom, because I assumed it was her idea.

It was out of my control, bargaining or not, a 12-year-old‘s promises can’t always be reliable. As adults, however, we do the same thing.