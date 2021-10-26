STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Pumpkin spice and everything nice

Ever since I saw people wishing each other, happy Pumpkin Spice Latte Day, I’ve been a little unnerved. What if someone offers me a pumpkin spice latte? What if they offer me pumpkin spice latte ice cream or a muffin? I’ll have to smile and accept it. It would be un-American to decline.
Truth be told, and please don’t tell anyone, I do not like pumpkin spice anything. Not pie, not drinks, and I only eat the bread because everyone else says my sister-in-law makes the best, so of course I eat a piece, a small piece.
Just for the record, pumpkins are for decorations, for carving, and for baking stuffed with a rice or noodle casserole so when you serve and open the face it looks like maggots or worms oozing out of the orifices. It really impresses the children and grosses out all adults at the table. Yes, I did that.
Carve the pumpkin first, place in cake pan with an inch or more of water on the bottom. Place carved out pieces back with toothpicks in. Fill with a tuna or chicken casserole, make sure there is red pepper or peas or corn in it. Put lid back on. Bake at 350 degrees for an hour or two, until soft. Place on center of table and remove the eyes, nose, mouth, and watch the family gaze in horror at a delicious dinner.
I love autumn. The display of color, the orchard visits, the old favorite sweater coming out of the closet. I love apple crisp, apple muffins, apple cider, all things apple. I just don’t enjoy all things pumpkin, which has totally gotten out of hand.
I understood, pumpkin spice latte candles, and pumpkin spice hand lotion. Apple scents have appeared in those same products. Coffees and teas started it all and pumpkin spice donuts seem a reasonable offering, but when I saw pumpkin spice Pringles and Hostess Twinkies, I have to draw the line.
Do we really need our toothpaste, shampoo and deodorant to be filled with fragrance and taste of pumpkin spice? This has to stop. I knew they were going over the edge when dog treats were advertised with flavors of autumn. I didn’t even know dogs knew it was pumpkin spice season, and now they are hooked.
I’d be tempted to try the hummus or cream cheese if the flavor was to my liking, but from syrups to soaps, it’s everywhere. Can anyone tell me why I need pumpkin spice motor oil? I swear I saw a sign for that. Of course, it could have been on Facebook, right after I read the quote from Abraham Lincoln that said, “Don’t believe everything you read on Facebook.”
I was going to make up some things that were scented or flavored, but every time I tried, it turns out it really exists. Pumpkin spice pickles? Yup. Pumpkin spice scented socks? Uh huh. Pumpkin spice pizza? You guessed it. They served it up at Villa Italian Kitchen in 2017, but I couldn’t find it on the menu this year.
Personally, I’m grateful. If aliens arrived on earth tomorrow, I would have felt I had to apologize for pumpkin spice pizza, even they would know that’s just wrong.
I’ve opened myself up to criticism, so let me be clear. Those pumpkin spice T-shirts are cute in their own way, and if you need your pumpkin spice Jell-O fix, who am I to say nay. If your entree is not my famous stuffed pumpkin, but pumpkin spiced Spam, well, so be it. Enjoy that while wearing your pumpkin spice flavored edible underwear and I’ll try to be more tolerant, and hide my snickers. I mean laughter, not pumpkin spice flavored candy bars.
