STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Pumpkin spice and everything nice

Ever since I saw people wishing each other, happy Pumpkin Spice Latte Day, I’ve been a little unnerved. What if someone offers me a pumpkin spice latte? What if they offer me pumpkin spice latte ice cream or a muffin? I’ll have to smile and accept it. It would be un-American to decline.

Truth be told, and please don’t tell anyone, I do not like pumpkin spice anything. Not pie, not drinks, and I only eat the bread because everyone else says my sister-in-law makes the best, so of course I eat a piece, a small piece.

Just for the record, pumpkins are for decorations, for carving, and for baking stuffed with a rice or noodle casserole so when you serve and open the face it looks like maggots or worms oozing out of the orifices. It really impresses the children and grosses out all adults at the table. Yes, I did that.

Carve the pumpkin first, place in cake pan with an inch or more of water on the bottom. Place carved out pieces back with toothpicks in. Fill with a tuna or chicken casserole, make sure there is red pepper or peas or corn in it. Put lid back on. Bake at 350 degrees for an hour or two, until soft. Place on center of table and remove the eyes, nose, mouth, and watch the family gaze in horror at a delicious dinner.