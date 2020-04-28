STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Puzzles and other distractions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I can see that it’s going to take more than one little pandemic to get me to finish the Super-Mega crossword puzzle from the New York Times.

My neighbor dropped it off about a month ago. He said he was offering an activity for us, but I know now he just wanted to get rid of it. It was dated Dec. 15, 2019, and with 1,232 super-mega clues, it would have provided him months of fun.

Since I do not know the 1986 Styx hit with computer effects, and I am not up on the diacritical vowels seen in Portuguese, I am ready to give up. Jack joined the fun and I suppose we could Google things, but that seems too much like cheating. We have a few hundred answers, but honestly, it’s no fun feeling this uninformed.

The paper with the crossword puzzle is on the pile with the jigsaw puzzle called “99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.” I guess we just don’t get this kind of leisure time activities.

Creative opportunities abound and I am taking advantage of the huge blocks of time, but certain things remain undone. I still haven’t tried making baklava or chocolate soufflé. And I’ve already tried everything there is to be made out of toilet paper rolls. There are 115 listed in Pinterest alone. Just kidding, I haven’t made anything.