STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Puzzles and other distractions
STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Puzzles and other distractions

I can see that it’s going to take more than one little pandemic to get me to finish the Super-Mega crossword puzzle from the New York Times.

My neighbor dropped it off about a month ago. He said he was offering an activity for us, but I know now he just wanted to get rid of it. It was dated Dec. 15, 2019, and with 1,232 super-mega clues, it would have provided him months of fun.

Since I do not know the 1986 Styx hit with computer effects, and I am not up on the diacritical vowels seen in Portuguese, I am ready to give up. Jack joined the fun and I suppose we could Google things, but that seems too much like cheating. We have a few hundred answers, but honestly, it’s no fun feeling this uninformed.

The paper with the crossword puzzle is on the pile with the jigsaw puzzle called “99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.” I guess we just don’t get this kind of leisure time activities.

Creative opportunities abound and I am taking advantage of the huge blocks of time, but certain things remain undone. I still haven’t tried making baklava or chocolate soufflé. And I’ve already tried everything there is to be made out of toilet paper rolls. There are 115 listed in Pinterest alone. Just kidding, I haven’t made anything.

We could do some serious cleaning, but wouldn’t that seem more like punishment in a time of inconvenience? Learning a new language with no plans to use it in the near future seems fruitless, and I can only paint my nails multi-colored so many times before getting bored.

This reminds me of a story I read a while ago about a tale of two cities. No, not the book by Charles Dickens that begins with the line, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” Although that might be a topic for another time, considering it continues with, “It was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us.”

The tale of two cities I am thinking of is a town in Oregon called “Boring” and a little village in Scotland, called “Dull.” They decided to twin up for twice the fun and improve tourism, or was it to get some tourism in the first place? With less than glamorous names, the appeal would be linking two celebrations.

Bob Boring said he liked the partnership idea, and in both communities declarations were made. Aug. 9, was the official date chosen for Dull and Boring Day celebrations in 2012. With 84 residents, Dull is smaller than the community of Boring at less than 10,000. But the humorous names and the small populations fostered the relationship. They both put up clever road signs and hosted local festivities featuring bagpipes and barbershop quartets. With T-shirts and an ice cream social, how could it not be grand?

Not to be left out, Bland Shire, Australia, wanted to share in the excitement and was let into the shared events and “League of Extraordinary Communities.” The three tiny communities formed an international alliance. A trinity of tedium or three titillating tourist attractions?

To date, no one has extended the invitation to Intercourse, Pennsylvania. Believe it or not, it is the center of Amish activity and has its own share of tourism, but Dull and Boring and Bland might feel less enticing in its company. They all take themselves lightly, and make something out of nothing, all the time, not just during a crisis of pandemic proportions.

If they can do that, the least we can do is carry on, with humor and hope. Although, right now I’d happily go to any of the three, or maybe even Ordinary, Virginia.

I may return to the crossword puzzle. After all, I know that “placemat” is the restaurant handout that comes with crayons. I could really use that right now, especially if it’s comes with a meal not cooked by me.

Kay Stellpflug

Kay Stellpflug

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.

