STELLPFLUG COLUMN: 'Raining lizards' makes 'cats and dogs' seem silly

Cars and walkers were advised to beware as the 20-pound reptiles, some as large as five feet long, plop to the ground. This would be funny if it didn’t sound dangerous. I would hate to be walking my child in a stroller and have an iguana tumble on top of her. Trauma and years of therapy would follow this unusual event. I’ve seen those movies, and they never end well.

Of course, people from Florida and Georgia wouldn’t be out walking in 30-degree weather. We may be out in snowstorms, hail and even cats and dogs rain, but these cold temps keep proper Southerners inside. If they are outdoors, they could be picking the smaller iguanas out of lower branches and using them for tacos. I am not making this up. Iguanas have been referred to as the chicken of the trees. Marketing these free for the picking products sprung up on Facebook overnight. I will wait for mango season, thank you.

Iguanas can cause damage to residential property and they are considered a nuisance by property owners. They can dig burrows that erode or collapse sidewalks, foundations, seawalls and berms. Nonetheless, watching them fall to their death by freezing seems a bit harsh by anyone’s standards. But it was open season for fun fodder in an otherwise slow news cycle.