STELLPFLUG COLUMN: 'Raining lizards' makes 'cats and dogs' seem silly
When my mother used to say it was raining cats and dogs, I might have checked once or twice to legitimize her exaggeration. Raining buckets required a similar fact check. Speaking in hyperbole was her stock and trade and metaphor was part of my heritage, so finding primary sources or only trusting my own eyes was imperative.

When my son sent me a link to a story about iguanas falling from the sky, I naturally assumed he inherited some of my mother’s weather-related announcements. Checking it out I discovered yet another natural phenomenon I couldn’t have imagined.

Quickly it was announced throughout the land of internet services. Everyone was enjoying the rare breaking news. Iguanas were dropping like flies, so to speak.

The headline warned of falling iguanas. “Don’t be surprised if you see iguanas falling from trees,” tweeted the Miami National Weather service. As lows were falling into the 30s in Florida and Georgia, the native iguanas were being stressed into dormancy. Since they often sleep in trees, once they become comatose, they would lose their grip and fall.

Weather reporters seem to take pleasure in the humor of “raining lizards” and “The Night of the Iguana” jokes. I certainly understand that with no respectable snowstorm to accompany cold weather they have to do something to lighten their forecasts.

Cars and walkers were advised to beware as the 20-pound reptiles, some as large as five feet long, plop to the ground. This would be funny if it didn’t sound dangerous. I would hate to be walking my child in a stroller and have an iguana tumble on top of her. Trauma and years of therapy would follow this unusual event. I’ve seen those movies, and they never end well.

Of course, people from Florida and Georgia wouldn’t be out walking in 30-degree weather. We may be out in snowstorms, hail and even cats and dogs rain, but these cold temps keep proper Southerners inside. If they are outdoors, they could be picking the smaller iguanas out of lower branches and using them for tacos. I am not making this up. Iguanas have been referred to as the chicken of the trees. Marketing these free for the picking products sprung up on Facebook overnight. I will wait for mango season, thank you.

Iguanas can cause damage to residential property and they are considered a nuisance by property owners. They can dig burrows that erode or collapse sidewalks, foundations, seawalls and berms. Nonetheless, watching them fall to their death by freezing seems a bit harsh by anyone’s standards. But it was open season for fun fodder in an otherwise slow news cycle.

The iguanas in this “cold-stunned state” can last up to eight hours or so, but if the temperature doesn’t get above 40 degrees within that time they will perish. I am trying to imagine iguanas like Japanese beetles on driveways and sidewalks. I read that not everyone is saddened by their frozen carcasses not returning to life after a cold snap.

I don’t really know much about these prehistoric looking creatures. They are considered invasive with the females able to lay up to 80 eggs in one year. I also don’t know if they taste like chicken, but I do know a thump that large falling across my path would scare the bejesus out of me.

I will take snow, ice and rain over falling iguanas any day.

Kay Stellpflug

Kay Stellpflug

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.

