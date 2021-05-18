STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Recent graduates need time to grow into their careers

Students who are plunging into the world of work, after not getting their feet wet for months and months, need support, encouragement, and opportunities.

These graduates are not interviewing for jobs with fresh tans and fit bodies from working out at their gyms. They are showing up or zooming in with bloodshot eyes and new back problems. The disadvantages of interrupted education, has not stopped them from personal success and initiative. Let’s cut them some slack.

I am not suggesting we baby them. In fact, other generations have dealt with equally challenging hardships and pulled themselves up by their own bootstraps. Employers might say these graduates are not going to have all it takes right out of the gate.

Not all of them are going to automatically have all the qualifications for specific tech-oriented jobs, or the people skills required in marketing or management.

Everyone thinks the young people today have enough screen time to qualify them as NASA programmers and be able to hack any government codes. The truth is that most fundamentals of how business is run, how information systems work and simple programming language are now required to get entry level jobs. Not every young person has been tuned in to those things, while living in their parents’ basements.