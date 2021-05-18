STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Recent graduates need time to grow into their careers

Graduates may not have had the pomp and the circumstance these past two years, but they certainly deserve the accolades. Serious students who have done the work should be applauded. In fact, these past two groups completing their high school or college programs might deserve standing ovations for sticking to the tasks, carrying on without friends, sports, or parties, or the in-person support from teachers, mentors and peers.
My niece graduated high school in 2020. I saw a post, then she entered college, got COVID-19, continued virtually—well you know the routine. Another niece graduated college mid-year. Nice pictures of her standing alone in the snow, her immediate family smiling as she posed in a cap and gown. She got a job, maybe not what she might have wanted, but she’s working.
Both of these young women moved forward in the ways they could, with the limitations they had. For those young people who are anxious to keep moving, setbacks have been beyond their control. I applaud their ability to keep working toward their goals, with whatever pauses they have had to take.
The recognition for their hard work might not have been formal ceremonies and huge parties, but I hope they all know their efforts are admired. Hoopla and celebrations are in order for these students who were caught in the pandemic confusion and quarantines. I hope they are acknowledged for their accomplishments.
Students who are plunging into the world of work, after not getting their feet wet for months and months, need support, encouragement, and opportunities.
These graduates are not interviewing for jobs with fresh tans and fit bodies from working out at their gyms. They are showing up or zooming in with bloodshot eyes and new back problems. The disadvantages of interrupted education, has not stopped them from personal success and initiative. Let’s cut them some slack.
I am not suggesting we baby them. In fact, other generations have dealt with equally challenging hardships and pulled themselves up by their own bootstraps. Employers might say these graduates are not going to have all it takes right out of the gate.
Not all of them are going to automatically have all the qualifications for specific tech-oriented jobs, or the people skills required in marketing or management.
Everyone thinks the young people today have enough screen time to qualify them as NASA programmers and be able to hack any government codes. The truth is that most fundamentals of how business is run, how information systems work and simple programming language are now required to get entry level jobs. Not every young person has been tuned in to those things, while living in their parents’ basements.
Speaking computer code is not rocket science, but it is required in many available jobs. Not all students have that in their tool kit. General education is necessary for well-rounded articulate individuals, but specialized skills will get the salary needed to pay off school debts. It’s been a balancing act and has been exponentially challenged by lack of in-person interaction.
I saw a post recently from a friend who said that she doesn’t have a dream job, because she doesn’t dream of work. She dreams of doing much more pleasurable things. I think young people can have both a dream job and free time to enjoy avocations. It just might not be their first job.
It’s a given that many new hires are not going to arrive job-ready, but that is the unspoken expectation of employers. Oral and written communication skills, problem solving and decision making and advanced analysis abilities are all part of the job.
These are young people who hardly remember how to shake a hand or tuck in a shirt much less have eye contact and clear inflection speaking. They’ll get there. Just give them some time. I might even suggest they have exactly what it takes once they clear their throats and firm up their handshakes.
They’ve all watched all the “Toy Story” movies multiple times, let’s allow them the vision of “to infinity and beyond.”
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.