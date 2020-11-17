STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Remedial Living 101

Now I am beside myself with frustration and sadness. Frustration with the amount of ignorance and carelessness displayed; and sad about the closing of schools, the businesses suffering, and the families devastated by loss. Now I am weary from arguing the value of masks, the need for social distancing, the urging of friends and neighbors to remain diligent through the holidays.

Politics got in the way. Discussions of personal freedoms clouded the issues. A spoiled populous used to doing what they want, when they want, with whom they want had no experience with working as a unit for the common good, delaying even the most obvious of cautionary behaviors. What part of overflowing hospitals don’t they understand?

For those who are now saying they didn’t know, I might ask what you’ve been smoking or what hole you’ve been living in. For those who just knew it would be over Nov. 3, might I remind you that this is a global pandemic and the entirety of the planet and its catastrophes are not all about an election in the United States.

Moving forward, and I pray that we will indeed be moving forward, and through this time of quarantine and isolation, I know that we will come out on the other side a better and stronger people. We will learn from this and build on it should another situation arise that requires unity and common sense.