STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Resolutions: Easy come, easy go

I can’t believe it’s a whole year since I didn’t follow my last year’s resolutions. When my husband told me last February that, for Lent, he was giving up, I fell right into it by asking, “giving up what?’’ He smiled and replied, “Just giving up!” His honesty reminded me that by February, whatever new year’s resolutions I had were long forgotten.
For those of you who still insist on putting undue pressure on yourselves, I’ll help you out. The most common resolutions, made and broken, are: losing weight, saving money, exercising more, and eating a healthy diet. That’s been pretty consistent each year. Same old, same old. New careers and spending more time with family both rank just below the top four, but since they are contradictory to each other, and non-specific, they really are just more things we don’t follow through on.
Giving up smoking used to rank higher, but now with fewer smokers, it’s hardly mentioned. Since COVID, quarantining, working from home and all the additional stress of the past two years, only 2% of U.S. adults added quit drinking to their list—and I question their sincerity.
I was reading some children’s resolutions and it’s remarkable how their choices of improvement are the polar opposites of ours. They promise to act their age, we promise ourselves not to act our age. They promise to watch less TV and spend less time on the computer, we promise ourselves a good movie more often and to spend time learning more on the computer.
They promise to get more active in the community or school activities; we promise to limit our commitments so we aren’t over-extended. They promise to go to bed at a decent hour and sleep through the night. Hmmmm, we have that one in common. We, too, want to get to bed early and sleep through the night.
Many of you know what you want to do and how you want to execute those things in 2022. Diet plans are out there for every kind of program. If last year you resolved to lose 20 pounds and you only had 30 more to go by December, you might want to try a new approach. Not to worry. Every magazine, newspaper and talk show has you covered.
The December issue of Country Living offers, “27 New Years Resolutions you can Actually Keep.” Not to be outdone, Women’s Day offers a whopping “50 Easy New Year’s Resolutions to Try in 2022.” I’m going with Good Housekeeping’s “Sixty Achievable New Years Resolutions for Healthier Happier Living.” Vague and simple, this list has “buy a plant” and “quit smoking” and “read more books” on it. I have lots of plants and yes, it is calming to care for them. I quit smoking in third grade after a failed attempt to be cool, so I can check that off the list; and reading “more books” is relative, since I don’t count how many I read now. I make my bed every morning, check. Easy peasy.
The lists all include drinking more water, eating more vegetables and moving more, how hard can that be? When the lists start getting pushy or personal, like when it says delegate more, we might need to take a step back. What if there is no one to delegate to? We can’t delegate our water drinking-vegetable-eating-moving more new habits. I suppose we can ask others to do more at work but then we won’t get that career change on the list. We could ask a neighbor to bring in our mail, but then we’d be moving less.
This gets complicated and stressful and now I understand why number 20 in Good Housekeeping is “Consider Therapy.” Just when I was ready to “look on the bright side” and “make a new friend every week” and “cook something new every other day,” “start five new hobbies,” and “jumpstart a new career,” I got to the resolution that insisted I “chill out,” but by then I needed the therapy.
Happy New Year everyone.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.