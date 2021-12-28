STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Resolutions: Easy come, easy go

I can’t believe it’s a whole year since I didn’t follow my last year’s resolutions. When my husband told me last February that, for Lent, he was giving up, I fell right into it by asking, “giving up what?’’ He smiled and replied, “Just giving up!” His honesty reminded me that by February, whatever new year’s resolutions I had were long forgotten.

For those of you who still insist on putting undue pressure on yourselves, I’ll help you out. The most common resolutions, made and broken, are: losing weight, saving money, exercising more, and eating a healthy diet. That’s been pretty consistent each year. Same old, same old. New careers and spending more time with family both rank just below the top four, but since they are contradictory to each other, and non-specific, they really are just more things we don’t follow through on.

Giving up smoking used to rank higher, but now with fewer smokers, it’s hardly mentioned. Since COVID, quarantining, working from home and all the additional stress of the past two years, only 2% of U.S. adults added quit drinking to their list—and I question their sincerity.