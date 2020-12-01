STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Rituals, traditions, and…never mind

It’s never too soon to start fretting about the holidays. Did You beat the rush and get your anxiety revved up? It’s never too early to bring out all your stressors from under the basement steps or from the attic and activate them. You can see my tongue in my cheek, right?

If you’re worrying about holiday traditions and how everything will pan out this year, you are not alone. Even in normal years, the underlying feeling begins when the witch costume comes off, and the pumpkins start getting mushy. This year the feelings are exponentially inflated.

Whenever it starts, there is no question that once the Halloween candy is eaten, the holiday “whine” is opened. At the risk of being totally unrealistic, I am going to say that it doesn’t have to be so painful. We can do this.

We know in our heads it’s about expectations, and we all are fully aware by now that we need to lower any expectation to sub-basement level. We are also afraid of losing some of our traditions. We love the sameness, the security of repeated patterns. Once they are removed, we fear we will lose all.