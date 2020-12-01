STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Rituals, traditions, and…never mind

It’s never too soon to start fretting about the holidays. Did You beat the rush and get your anxiety revved up? It’s never too early to bring out all your stressors from under the basement steps or from the attic and activate them. You can see my tongue in my cheek, right?
If you’re worrying about holiday traditions and how everything will pan out this year, you are not alone. Even in normal years, the underlying feeling begins when the witch costume comes off, and the pumpkins start getting mushy. This year the feelings are exponentially inflated.
Whenever it starts, there is no question that once the Halloween candy is eaten, the holiday “whine” is opened. At the risk of being totally unrealistic, I am going to say that it doesn’t have to be so painful. We can do this.
We know in our heads it’s about expectations, and we all are fully aware by now that we need to lower any expectation to sub-basement level. We are also afraid of losing some of our traditions. We love the sameness, the security of repeated patterns. Once they are removed, we fear we will lose all.
Change is hard at any time in our lives, but during the sacred time of celebrating traditions and our personal religious beliefs we are especially vulnerable. We love the familiar. We comfort ourselves with repetition. We want everything to go smoothly and to have everyone in the same chair with feet safely planted under our dinner table.
This is understandable, but extremely fraught with expectations. Employment, relocations, marriages and the next generation all add complications to the family gatherings already. Add a pandemic, masking, and people missing and we are really thrown off kilter. Our personal agendas have to once and for all be released to the universe.
Allowing for change is the key. We need to know when it’s time to pare down, if necessary, and most definitely be flexible. The rules have changed. In fact, there are no rules.
We have already been introduced to picking different venues to accommodate travel times, to accommodate newborns or jobs or weather. Now we have to look at a variety of venues to be reasonable about the size of the pod, and the length of the gathering or frankly, no pod, no gathering.
We have now just removed the stress of big meals and large crowds, and added the disheartening feelings of aloneness. Even in years without COVID-19 I heard phrases like, “I just have to get through the holidays.” How did one of our favorite celebrations get to be something to “get through”?
To bake or not to bake? Do it if you want to, for the ritual of it. And if you want to eat it yourself, do that too. If you want to mail out those favorite holiday treats, they will be a welcome surprise arriving at the homes of family and friends. If you want to deliver, calling and dropping on porches works just fine.
Decorate if you enjoy the process, not because you have always done it that way. If the old ornaments make you cry as you hang them, have a good cry. Or you can put them away or mail them to the children and get new ones. If the way we have always done it is not working or not fun, lose it.
Breathe in, breathe out. It really is up to us to make these wonderful times stay wonderful, even if they don’t look the way they did when we were children, or when we had young children, or last year. Usually I grimace when trees and lights are displayed before Thanksgiving, this year they made me smile.
Let’s watch Christmas movies, and listen to the messages. The Grinch even learned that Christmas can come without ribbons or tags. It can come without packages, boxes and bags.
What matters is that over time and distance, we still are all connected. We belong to each other and are committed to each other. Not to a specific day, not to a specific tradition, but to each other. That will never change.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
