STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Rope-a-dope to get through

Yesterday was kind of a rope-a-dope day. You know the kind. It’s a day where you are kind of just dancing around, avoiding things, staying low and trying not to get punched.

In fact, most of November seemed to be a rope-a-dope kind of month, and I was glad to get out of it and into December. I thought the anticipation of Christmas would pull me out of it, but now that I think of it, 2020 was a rope-a-dope kind of year.

Politicians were dancing around, merchants were frantically dancing as fast as they can and we were all dancing around COVID-19, and everyone was hugging the ropes trying to stay clear of disaster.

Muhammad Ali made the phrase rope-a-dope go viral before there was such a thing as viral during his 1974 Rumble in the Jungle match with George Foreman. Foreman was favored to win and Ali was told by a photographer that in order to avoid taking all the punishment in the ring he should act like a dope on the ropes, letting the opponent swing away, but hit nothing but air.

Ali did just that and confirmed his strategy was “rope-a-dope” and as his opponent wore himself out, he made his comeback. If we can just hide in the ropes long enough, maybe we can avoid some of the incoming and we can get out of this day, month, year, alive. Rope-a-dope days are not fun, but we do get through them.