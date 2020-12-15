STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Rope-a-dope to get through

Yesterday was kind of a rope-a-dope day. You know the kind. It’s a day where you are kind of just dancing around, avoiding things, staying low and trying not to get punched.
In fact, most of November seemed to be a rope-a-dope kind of month, and I was glad to get out of it and into December. I thought the anticipation of Christmas would pull me out of it, but now that I think of it, 2020 was a rope-a-dope kind of year.
Politicians were dancing around, merchants were frantically dancing as fast as they can and we were all dancing around COVID-19, and everyone was hugging the ropes trying to stay clear of disaster.
Muhammad Ali made the phrase rope-a-dope go viral before there was such a thing as viral during his 1974 Rumble in the Jungle match with George Foreman. Foreman was favored to win and Ali was told by a photographer that in order to avoid taking all the punishment in the ring he should act like a dope on the ropes, letting the opponent swing away, but hit nothing but air.
Ali did just that and confirmed his strategy was “rope-a-dope” and as his opponent wore himself out, he made his comeback. If we can just hide in the ropes long enough, maybe we can avoid some of the incoming and we can get out of this day, month, year, alive. Rope-a-dope days are not fun, but we do get through them.
Another of Ali’s coined phrases, and he had many, was, “float like a butterfly sting like a bee.” He finishes that with, “the hands can’t hit what the eyes can’t see.” The whole idea of dodging blows and flitting about certainly sums up these past months. I’m just not sure we have found opportunity to sting like a bee. Bruce Lee translated this into the concept of going with, not against nature and turned to a more Taoist concept of “non-action” or more specifically action that is spontaneous and effortless.
If all of this is to keep us “going with the flow” and not fighting so hard that it exhausts us, I get it. We have come so far. If we can hang on a bit longer, keep masked and distanced and healthy for a few more rounds, I’m sure we will come out as winners.
Not everyone has made it out of this year. We lost many people throughout the state and the country. Jim Mack of Beaver Dam was one of them. He was a lawyer, a district attorney, a husband, a father, an active member of the community in Elks, Exchange Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Chamber of Commerce, his church, Clothes for Kids, and the Hockey Association. Those are just the things I can think of. He was a teacher, a coach, and an excellent dancer.
He was also a boxer. He loved the sport, made a name for himself in the boxing world while at the University of Wisconsin and moved on to become a family man and community contributor. He went with the flow and it served him well for most of his 81 years. Sometimes a rope-a-dope day is filled with sadness, because we are thinking of the people who are no longer with us.
Rope-a-dope days and weeks have been so difficult for everyone. We don’t always hear others cheering us on. We only know how to find a technique that keeps us from being pummeled. This method has worked for boxers, so why not for the rest of us? A strategy that assumes an apparent losing position temporarily in hope of an eventual victory sounds perfect for these times.
We can pretend to be trapped until all the opponents wear themselves out and we then can execute some devastating offensive maneuvers.
And voila — we win. Ali would be proud of us. So would Mack.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
