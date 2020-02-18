STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Royalty has its hardships but should we really care?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Growing up in an area of the Midwest where the highest-ranking citizen was the volunteer president of the village board or maybe the volunteer fire chief, I knew little of hierarchy and nothing of dukes and duchesses. Come to think of it, I am pretty sure that Sister Therese was the highest-ranking person in town. She was the boss of everyone.

Giving up a title or two just doesn’t resonate with me. I believed Sister Therese when she said it is about what you do, not who you are that matters. And we are all equal in the eyes of God. That works for me. So being called “Her Royal Highness” would be for me easy to give up. Who actually called Meghan that anyway? Harry? Her sister-in-law? Certainly not her grandmother-in-law. Giving up their titles is one thing, declaring financial independence seems to be more complicated. I had no idea they were on an allowance equal to lottery winners. In truth, I think they might have a few resources to fall back on, and could market themselves successfully.

For those of you who go back to the days of Princess Diana Mountbatten-Windsor and have fond memories of watching her wedding and her children growing up, my memory is that of a very sad woman held captive in a marriage to an older philanderer who wasn’t that easy on the eyes. No amount of titles, jewels or castles could make up for the lack of privacy and humiliation.