STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Royalty has its hardships but should we really care?

Have the Prince Harry Mountbatten-Windsor headlines dwindled down? Have Harry and Meghan settled in to their version of normal yet? Are they having back bacon for breakfast? Does anyone really care?
In days gone by, kings would be assigned a wife based on their ability to bring wealth, alliances, land mass or additional power to the throne. Those days are long gone, perhaps to the chagrin of countries that still have royalty living in castles, supported by the serfs.
Enter Rachel Meghan Markle, a commoner of mixed race and a lowly American to boot. Not everyone was delighted to see romance blooming as Prince Harry chose a princess. While the royals may have been aghast, even the critical British subjects were less than welcoming to the new Duchess of Sussex.
Before Harry and Meghan’s announced departure, I didn’t even know the name of the new royal baby. Now I know he will be saying “Eh?” and playing hockey. My apologies to all who watched the royal weddings with interest in the wee hours of the morning, but I am just not that concerned about the family called “Royal.”
Since I never knew a princess and don’t claim any in my lineage, this is all quite foreign to me. Princesses are about as real as unicorns to me. I am impressed to the degree that they get to wear pretty dresses in movies; the princesses, not the unicorns.
Growing up in an area of the Midwest where the highest-ranking citizen was the volunteer president of the village board or maybe the volunteer fire chief, I knew little of hierarchy and nothing of dukes and duchesses. Come to think of it, I am pretty sure that Sister Therese was the highest-ranking person in town. She was the boss of everyone.
Giving up a title or two just doesn’t resonate with me. I believed Sister Therese when she said it is about what you do, not who you are that matters. And we are all equal in the eyes of God. That works for me. So being called “Her Royal Highness” would be for me easy to give up. Who actually called Meghan that anyway? Harry? Her sister-in-law? Certainly not her grandmother-in-law. Giving up their titles is one thing, declaring financial independence seems to be more complicated. I had no idea they were on an allowance equal to lottery winners. In truth, I think they might have a few resources to fall back on, and could market themselves successfully.
For those of you who go back to the days of Princess Diana Mountbatten-Windsor and have fond memories of watching her wedding and her children growing up, my memory is that of a very sad woman held captive in a marriage to an older philanderer who wasn’t that easy on the eyes. No amount of titles, jewels or castles could make up for the lack of privacy and humiliation.
We all know how that turned out. Harry is acutely aware of what the media can do to a marriage, to a wife and mother, and to the ever-followed royalty. Kate and William Mountbatten-Windsor’s fairy tale life seems to be going along swimmingly. They are loved and accepted by all, but Kate was not an American, divorced, bi-racial or an actress. Well, maybe she is an actress, but out of necessity. She does a good job in public so no one knows.
As for their relocation plans, why does anyone care? If the Canadians remain unphased by these new residents, why should anyone else be bothered? It’s not like they are going to take jobs from Canadians or build golf courses on sacred land or national parks. If Harry doesn’t care if they are taken off the family phone plan, why should anyone else? Canada is large and beautiful and by their own admission, somewhat dull. What a welcome relief from the watchful eyes of the paparazzi in the fishbowl world of royals in the United Kingdom.
Meghan didn’t kiss a frog; she fell in love. Where they choose to live as a family is their business. If they can handle being ranked below Wayne Gretzke, let’s let them live happily ever after.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.