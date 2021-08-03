STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Searching ancestry uncovers tragedy and acts of kindness

While searching for information on generations past, Vicky Johnson Crane found more than names and dates. She uncovered more than the genetic makeup of her family tree. She found “A Shocking Accident” and a “Frightful Death.”
As a social scientist with emphasis on family studies and a senior lecturer at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, she was always interested in ancestry, family dynamics and history. Crane, who has been interested in ancestry for more than 18 years, began uncovering layers of her Swedish immigrant family with a passion.
We all can claim connection to some group who arrived at Ellis Island with no more than two nickels to rub together. Many reported that only part of the family survived the trip. German and Swedish, and other immigrants arriving in the Midwest were here to farm and make a life in the new country. Some perished in the attempt. Others created a life, however meager and we are grateful for all their efforts.
Crane uncovered usual facts. She found her great-grandfather was born in Sweden in 1854 and arrived in New York in 1880. He married an Irish immigrant, Matilda Scarlet Nevin, I include names because I love hearing and sharing the names of all those who came before, and they had three children.
I’d like to say they lived happily ever after, but my friend who has worked hard to find the whole story told me the most interesting part when I was with her recently.
Crane’s research led her to old newspaper articles from local papers in the area. It wasn’t uncommon for them to acknowledge the tragic deaths of hard-working citizens with full articles. What Crane found in the Cumberland Advocate caught her off guard. The headline read “FRIGHTFUL DEATH.” Then “A Barron Farmer Killed in Runaway Accident.”
The story, printed in November 1896, explained that John M. Johnson, known as “Little Johnny Johnson” who was living in the northern part of the town of Clinton, was the victim of a tragic accident “that terminated fatally.” His team of horses became frightened as he was on his way to town with a load of hay. “Johnson clung to the lines and was dragged over several rods and a stump which lacerated his face, crushed his chest and tore open his abdomen.”
Leaving nothing to the imagination, this evisceration was documented for her and the rest of her family. The article went on to say, “Johnson leaves a wife and several children in very poor circumstances.”
The Barron County News Shield detailed the accident by reporting, “His clothes were literally torn from his body. He was taken into his house and expired after a few hours of terrible suffering.”
The best part was the last paragraph of this report. “The sudden death of Mr. Johnson is particularly sad and deplorable as he was highly esteemed by his neighbors, in fact, all who knew him. He was honest, industrious, and was working hard to lift the mortgage off his farm to provide a comfortable home for his family.”
What a beautiful tribute for Vicky Johnson Crane to find. She related to me that in addition to casseroles, the extra grain and alfalfa went to the poor widow and children. Nearly one year to the date of John Johnson’s death, his eldest child, a daughter named Hannah, died in an accident putting wood on the fire.
Hard times are not new. With no government assistance, the neighbors and friends from far and near helped each other out. These newspaper reports struck me as the 1900s version of Go Fund Me. They shared the story, and without being asked, they stepped up to do what they could.
Crane’s story and all her additional work to uncover her relatives and their stories may inspire a few more of us to dig a little deeper, ask a few more questions, and most importantly, appreciate the history and hardships that provided us with the lives we have today.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.