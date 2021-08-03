STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Searching ancestry uncovers tragedy and acts of kindness

Crane’s research led her to old newspaper articles from local papers in the area. It wasn’t uncommon for them to acknowledge the tragic deaths of hard-working citizens with full articles. What Crane found in the Cumberland Advocate caught her off guard. The headline read “FRIGHTFUL DEATH.” Then “A Barron Farmer Killed in Runaway Accident.”

The story, printed in November 1896, explained that John M. Johnson, known as “Little Johnny Johnson” who was living in the northern part of the town of Clinton, was the victim of a tragic accident “that terminated fatally.” His team of horses became frightened as he was on his way to town with a load of hay. “Johnson clung to the lines and was dragged over several rods and a stump which lacerated his face, crushed his chest and tore open his abdomen.”

Leaving nothing to the imagination, this evisceration was documented for her and the rest of her family. The article went on to say, “Johnson leaves a wife and several children in very poor circumstances.”

The Barron County News Shield detailed the accident by reporting, “His clothes were literally torn from his body. He was taken into his house and expired after a few hours of terrible suffering.”