STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Selfies and other harmless disasters

Are selfies on their way out? After all, once the AARP members start doing something, it is usually so yesterday. Is the act of self-displaying already out of favor with the younger generations?
Not according to Google. Google reported that 93 million selfies per day are posted on its Android mobile devices. One poll discovered that every third photo taken by the 18–24-year-old is a selfie. So much for a passing phase.
Like so many things that start out harmless enough, selfies were innocuous, even cute. How easy and fun it was to be able to simply hold up a mini camera, point it toward oneself, click and send. It’s the sending part that gets a bit sticky. Do 800 of your closest friends need to know you are at a Brewers game? How many ways can a pouty face be depicted? How provocative are you willing to be to get attention?
The Baby Boomers were always so harshly accused of being the “Me” generation, but compared to the rise of this culture of narcissism, the boomers were merely exploring self-realization and discovery. In searching for self through looking inward, there never once was a photo of people with their tongues sticking out. Well, maybe at Woodstock.
Displaying every minute of one’s day in pictorial expose’ is quite a reach from the former “Me” generation whose introspection led to joining the Peace Corps, Teach America, Vista and other noteworthy endeavors dedicated to others, or joining a band.
Although often casual in nature, selfies take on a life of their own when sent out by the hundreds. They do seem to scream, “look at me.” To understand this selfie paradox, one only needs to know that people have a need to put their best self forward, and control how they are being represented.
The modern version of a selfie has origins in Japanese culture. It is suggested that there was an obsession with beautifying self-representation in photographic form and became a major preoccupation with schoolgirls. Add the selfie stick to the already overused form of reaching out and selfies appeared exponentially.
It didn’t’ take long to gain international popularity, and with Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter, flattering images were filling the social networks. Reasons for this range from the need for attention, acceptance and connection for the younger crowds, age 16-20. The age 19-30 group express a desire to convey happiness, show beauty and enhance self-esteem. There is nothing wrong with any of these motivations. The concern is the frequency and the long-lasting effects. Like any repeated action, addiction to multiple postings can occur. There is always the privacy risk, and there is always the chance of having adverse effects on mood and body image of adolescence. Did I mention, they can also become annoying?
The “Selfie Syndrome” has been blamed for the lack of empathy, the damage to real relationships among young people, and attention deficit and lack of focus. The self-absorption can have a negative effect on developing deep relationships. Or perhaps taking selfies is just a phase and will do no lasting damage to the humans who take them.
By the time the more mature social network user started posting selfies, they seemed a bit too benign to mention. Selfies with grandchildren, flowers and favorite beverages seemed to be dominating the screens. Often with the arm of the photographer in focus and their face partially off the screen. Fish caught, vegetables grown, and cars polished entered the frames. All of this was embarrassing young people who were shaking their heads and requesting that parents please not post. “For heaven’s sake,” they pleaded, “don’t identify yourself!”
Have I done it? Yes, of course. Why should young people have all the fun? Why do they get to be researched, interviewed, dissected, and analyzed? Any age can take the scrutiny and the judgements. Any age can receive all the “likes,” thumbs up or down and the occasional happy face.
