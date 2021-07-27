STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Selfies and other harmless disasters

Although often casual in nature, selfies take on a life of their own when sent out by the hundreds. They do seem to scream, “look at me.” To understand this selfie paradox, one only needs to know that people have a need to put their best self forward, and control how they are being represented.

The modern version of a selfie has origins in Japanese culture. It is suggested that there was an obsession with beautifying self-representation in photographic form and became a major preoccupation with schoolgirls. Add the selfie stick to the already overused form of reaching out and selfies appeared exponentially.

It didn’t’ take long to gain international popularity, and with Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter, flattering images were filling the social networks. Reasons for this range from the need for attention, acceptance and connection for the younger crowds, age 16-20. The age 19-30 group express a desire to convey happiness, show beauty and enhance self-esteem. There is nothing wrong with any of these motivations. The concern is the frequency and the long-lasting effects. Like any repeated action, addiction to multiple postings can occur. There is always the privacy risk, and there is always the chance of having adverse effects on mood and body image of adolescence. Did I mention, they can also become annoying?