STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Seven months and counting

And I was having the time of my life. At times we knew this is the kind of gardening and homesteading we were meant for. Missing family and friends, we began more Facetiming and Zooming and having meaningful conversations. Friends whom we formerly had only snippets of sharing’s at Christmastime or reunions, we now visited with as we had a cup of tea or glass of wine. Now it was all talk, no distractions, and books and tv shows got discussed, recommended and shared. For meetings and video chats I made an effort to wear a nice shirt or blouse and do my hair. It almost felt like a real meeting or date with friends.

The hardest part has been the people we know who have dismissed this as a hoax. They insist numbers are exaggerated and claim fake news when we tell them our concerns over the continued spread of this deadly virus. The long-term effects and the unknowns of this new plague have me thinking there is a pox upon our house and I just want everyone to be safe.

When doctors are lending sound advice, we listen. When people we know are dying, we know there is a reality and a sadness never experienced.