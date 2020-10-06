STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Seven months and counting

I knew when I took my aunt Florence’s ring off that I was in for the long run. I always wear that ring and it’s an honor to have it. The thin gold band was getting thinner after 83 years or more of wear. No, I haven’t worn it for 83 years. She was married 83 years ago. And no, she’s not still with us.
To preserve it for another generation or so, I decided not to leave it on during my COVID-19 outdoor activities which included manual labor. Milling wood, moving rocks, clearing paths and raking were all part of my keep fit the natural way routine. These did, however, take their toll on rings, finger nails and any remnants of soft hands.
Months later, I removed my dad’s ring too. No sense in risking that valued piece of history getting equally thin, or worse, bent or lost. Removing rings came long after pinning my hair up and painting my nails a variety of colors for the heck of it, since no one would see them anyway. As my nails broke, cracked and lost any semblance of civilized treatment, at least they were funky colors.
I noticed I was wearing the same clothes over and over, and sometimes a few days more than being close to godliness. I knew I was doing outdoor dirty work so old tattered shoes were the best choice for any activity. My nice sandals were gathering dust. Socks were paired by degree of permanent stain and holes, not color or style. How quickly I became the victim of COVID-19 isolation and deterioration.
And I was having the time of my life. At times we knew this is the kind of gardening and homesteading we were meant for. Missing family and friends, we began more Facetiming and Zooming and having meaningful conversations. Friends whom we formerly had only snippets of sharing’s at Christmastime or reunions, we now visited with as we had a cup of tea or glass of wine. Now it was all talk, no distractions, and books and tv shows got discussed, recommended and shared. For meetings and video chats I made an effort to wear a nice shirt or blouse and do my hair. It almost felt like a real meeting or date with friends.
The hardest part has been the people we know who have dismissed this as a hoax. They insist numbers are exaggerated and claim fake news when we tell them our concerns over the continued spread of this deadly virus. The long-term effects and the unknowns of this new plague have me thinking there is a pox upon our house and I just want everyone to be safe.
When doctors are lending sound advice, we listen. When people we know are dying, we know there is a reality and a sadness never experienced.
I can’t bring myself to openly mourn all 200,000 people, but I can empathize with families and friends of those who may well have had a heart condition, but wouldn’t have passed for another decade. Just because we haven’t all lost family members and close friends, doesn’t undermine the very real threat lurking. Everyone must have a family member who is autoimmune, in chemotherapy or otherwise vulnerable to an untreatable virus with unknown lifelong health challenges.
I envy those who don’t. They get to go to the bars and restaurants, hold their weddings and reveal parties. They are returning to sporting events, and dining at a very healthy grandma’s house on Sundays and have no fear whatsoever.
I have not been one to be a “fraidy cat,” but I am cautious, and that caution has dictated my behavior. It has not forced me to give up hygiene and style for hard labor and flannel shirts, but it has turned me in a direction where that seems more natural than gatherings.
Do I want to put my rings back on? Definitely. Do I want to return to events and group activities? Absolutely. Will I do them at the risk of my neighbor’s life? Not on your life.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!