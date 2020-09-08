STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Sewage saves the day

As schools are opening and some children are returning to group settings, the challenges to contain and quickly identify hotspot areas continue. Colleges are opening their campuses to students from all around the world. The biggest obstacle will be to keep the students diligent in their practices and the cases of COVID-19 as low as possible. Some campuses have established an every-other week testing system in all the residence halls.
Some colleges have had little success in masking and social distancing and have already closed their doors. Sending students home and delaying the school year is not desirable for most of the nation.
There are other ways to contain this virus, and it is not new, just a bit unsavory. Scientists get very excited about things the rest of us know little about. Intriguing to the laboratory researchers was the possibility of detecting the RNA—ribonucleic acid genetic material of the virus in the wastewater.
As early as April there started to appear articles about sewage testing for coronavirus. I took notes thinking of headlines for when I would write about it, if it works. “The Proof is no Longer in the Pudding,” was my first thought; then on to “Excrement Experiments Excite Researchers” and “Feces Face Scrutiny.” There were others, but needless to say some were not for print.
Congressional staffers were briefed in May about this canary in the COVID-19 coal mine, and The National Academies of Water Science and Technology Board discussed how to build a surveillance network to make it work.
Waiting for further results I found an article in the June issue of Scientific American called, “To Spot Future Flare-up’s, Search the Sewers.” The article spoke of people who have spent years studying what comes out of the human body to better understand everything from food consumption in an area, to illicit drug usage. In the case of viruses, isolating and identifying carriers can be the difference between a few cases and hundreds of thousands of deaths.
This was no longer about thinking of inappropriate or unprintable titles for a column, this was about sharing the news. Nose swabs are working, but not everyone gets tested and asymptomatic carriers are a big problem in densely populated areas. There have been problems with inaccuracy, slow turnaround and capacity issues.
Singapore, China, Canada and New Zealand have been quick to use this method of early detection, and The Netherlands has been collecting samples from more than 300 sewage treatment plants.
In the U.S., the University of California, San Diego and Syracuse began to test sewage—leaving room for a lot more puns about testing on campus I am sure. University of Arizona took action and had all 20 of their residence halls tested. They were able to pinpoint specific locations of trace elements, and test residents. Finding two cases of asymptomatic carriers and quickly isolating the individuals saved thousands of students from being exposed. Although Arizona is not out of the woods by far, it’s a start. It is proactive, non-invasive and it works.
Having to send students home before they even get to do their first load of laundry on their own is not what autumn should look like. We may not be able to stop every case, but using all means possible to control the spread of this pandemic seems prudent.
This is not as romantic and seemingly as heroic as discovering a vaccine, or better yet, a cure. This is not the kind of thing we want to talk about. This is one way to contain a virus that some have chosen to ignore, in spite of growing numbers of cases, and long-term damage to those who have had it.
We can wait for the objections to this “invasion of privacy,” “infringement on rights” or whatever else pops up in the media to protest this poop probe. I, for one, applaud those researchers. They are so dedicated to discovery and prevention they don’t mind giggles on career day in their child’s classroom and proudly continue their work.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!