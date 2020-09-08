STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Sewage saves the day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As schools are opening and some children are returning to group settings, the challenges to contain and quickly identify hotspot areas continue. Colleges are opening their campuses to students from all around the world. The biggest obstacle will be to keep the students diligent in their practices and the cases of COVID-19 as low as possible. Some campuses have established an every-other week testing system in all the residence halls.

Some colleges have had little success in masking and social distancing and have already closed their doors. Sending students home and delaying the school year is not desirable for most of the nation.

There are other ways to contain this virus, and it is not new, just a bit unsavory. Scientists get very excited about things the rest of us know little about. Intriguing to the laboratory researchers was the possibility of detecting the RNA—ribonucleic acid genetic material of the virus in the wastewater.

As early as April there started to appear articles about sewage testing for coronavirus. I took notes thinking of headlines for when I would write about it, if it works. “The Proof is no Longer in the Pudding,” was my first thought; then on to “Excrement Experiments Excite Researchers” and “Feces Face Scrutiny.” There were others, but needless to say some were not for print.