STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Slower pace during pandemic may be worth carrying over

I am somewhere in between all of that, but I do know I was loving the easy pace, the routines and the extra reading time. I remember years ago saying that, if I ever broke a leg, I would get to the bins of photos and organize them. Or, if there was a four-day snowstorm, I could definitely attack the closets and purge.

Months of quarantine and the photos aren’t organized. A year of at home time and the closets remain as they were in 2019. Crowded, dated, and of no concern. I didn’t even consult my lists. Can that be so wrong? The beauty of it is, after living this life for a while, some of us are choosing not to take back all of the “things” we were forced to put aside.

I used to do a card game in my classes where each person wrote down five titles they held; five roles they played in life. One by one they had to discard each and tell why they were willing to give it up. When their hands were empty, round two was picking up one card at a time and declaring why they wanted that back.

They were allowed to stop picking up cards at any time and declare themselves a winner when they thought their hand was complete enough. The bonus round was to write one or more “wild cards,” roles they never had, but would like to add, and place them happily in their hands. They got to “go out” when they were satisfied with what they had.